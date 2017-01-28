Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

Low Ambient Temperature Testing
80 PLUS assigns all testing to external labs, and according to its official methodology sheet, all evaluations are done at 23°C, plus or minus 5°C. This means that a PSU can legitimately be tested at 18°C, which is super unrealistic for the inside of a PC case. As a rule, the higher the operating temperature of a PSU, the lower its performance. Although the bridge rectifiers, which consist of diodes, have lower power losses under high temperatures, because the voltage drops on diodes get lower when their operational temperature rises, the majority of components inside a PSU are still affected and perform worse under such conditions.
The evaluation of a PSU at such low temperatures is meaningless in our opinion. It doesn't stress the components inside sufficiently, so lower-quality parts won't show signs of their weakness, either in the form of lower performance or outright failure.
In our normal tests, the ambient temperature inside our hotbox is between 35 and 45°C, and we always make sure to perform the full load and overload tests at 45°C at least. Some PSUs don't perform well under those conditions, and those that aren't equipped with the right parts and protection features can even die during the process.
We're aware that 45°C is high for a normal, well-ventilated chassis. So, we conduct our advanced cross-load tests, from which the overall efficiency score derives, under lower temperatures in the 28 to 30°C (up to 32°C for lower-efficiency units) range. Lately, we've considered standardizing around a 30 to 32°C range.
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.