Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

Testing Equipment
The only clear mention that 80 PLUS makes about the equipment it uses is in its FAQ, where the organization talks about a Yokogawa WT-2030 and Fluke 8846A 6½-digit multimeter. It also mentions a LISN device, though there's no reference to its make or model. The most important equipment is missing altogether, and by that we're talking about the (electronic) loads used for testing. We're surprised that 80 PLUS doesn't use an AC source to provide an input clear of any harmonics or noise to the PSU. Instead, it uses a plain UPS and an isolation transformer, which is essential for proper operation of the LISN.
In the diagram above, you can clearly see all of the equipment we have in our lab, the most important being the really expensive Chroma AC source that ensures stable and clean line input. In front of the AC source is an isolation transformer that uses its own dedicated power line. We also have a LISN device in our possession, though it's exclusively used by our EMI testing setup. The LISN device doesn't improve the accuracy of our efficiency readings; 80 PLUS claims it helps with PF accuracy under light loads.
The Yokogawa WT-2030 power analyzer 80 PLUS uses was considered high-end in its day. The company discontinued it back on 11/30/2010 though, and replaced it with the also-discontinued WT3000. We use a state-of-the-art N4L PPA1530 power analyzer featuring 0.05% accuracy and a UKAS ISO17025 calibration accreditation. All Newtons4th products, including our power analyzer, are designed and manufactured in the United Kingdom and are of extra high-quality. This company specializes in power analyzers, and our goal is to someday acquire a flagship PPA5500 offering an astonishing 0.01% basic accuracy!
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.