"Three AMD 990FX-Based Motherboards For Enthusiasts"

Results: Content Creation
ASRock’s 990FX Extreme9 stumbles slightly in Photoshop’s OpenCL-accelerated test, while Gigabyte picks up a second in Acrobat and 3ds Max. All three boards remain well-matched in the balance, in spite of attempts by their various software suites to optimize performance-to-efficiency.
Don't speculate! Do the tests and add it to the article so we can see what the software packages are actually accomplishing! That's why I read your site, yeah? For hard info that I can't get myself.
Now, AMD is just slipping too far behind. Not just on the CPU front, but like how about some PCIe 3?
I'm waiting for 64-bit ARMs to hit the desktop. That's probably the next truly interesting thing on the horizon.
Yes, but not a lot of new things need to be offered anyways. PCIe 3.0 is just a gimmick and doesn't really give much more performance over PCIe2
Old chipset, recent boards, any questions?
I don't think enthusiasts would want to buy a slow CPU from AMD.