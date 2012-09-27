AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors AMD A10-5800K (Trinity) 3.8 GHz (19 * 200 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A8-5600K (Trinity) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A6-5400K (Trinity) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Two Cores, Socket FM2, 1 MB Total L2 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD A8-3850 (Llano) 2.9 GHz (14.5 * 200 MHz), Four Cores, Socket FM1, 4 MB Total L2 Cache, Power-savings enabled AMD FX-8150 (Zambezi) 3.6 GHz (18 * 200 MHz), Eight Cores, Socket AM3+, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled Thermal Paste Zalman ZM-STG1 Motherboard ASRock FM2A75 Pro4 (Socket FM2) AMD A75 FCH, Beta BIOS ASRock A75 Extreme6 (Socket FM1) AMD A75 FCH, BIOS v.2.00 Asus Sabertooth 990FX (Socket AM3+) AMD 990FX/SB950, BIOS 1208 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Kingston 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-2800, KHX2800OCC12D3T1K2/4GX @ 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSD 510 250 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s for gaming tests Intel SSD 520 240 GB, SATA 6 Gb/s for productivity/content creation tests Graphics AMD Radeon HD 7660D AMD Radeon HD 7560D AMD Radeon HD 7540D AMD Radeon HD 6670 Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver HD Graphics Driver For Windows 7 (15.26.8.64.2696)

ASRock sent us its upcoming FM2A75 Pro4 to use a test platform. As its name suggests, the FM2A75 employs the older A75 FCH, which will likely become an approach some manufacturers use to maintain lower prices on FM2-equipped motherboards. We also have an A85-based board in the lab from another vendor, but its BIOS wasn't quite as far along.

You'll have to pardon the lack of comparison data. AMD never sent an A8-3870K to our SoCal lab, and my closest Intel-based competition is a Core i3-2105, which sells for quite a bit more than the A8-3850 in the charts on-hand. So, I took to Newegg and ordered an A8-3870K and a Core i3-2100, which make for a more balanced match-up. Both are on the test bench behind me right now, and we'll be publishing a video in the next few days with our findings. Not knowing how much the A10-5800K will cost, I'll try to get the Core i3-2105's HD Graphics 3000 included as well.