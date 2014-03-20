Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Tuning With ASRock F-Stream
The F-Stream menu opens to three power options, with the Power Saving setting able to drop stock-speed idle power by around 10% in our configuration. An Advanced button opens more easy-tuning options.
EZ OC profiles reflect those available in firmware. The same menu offers an Auto Tuning algorithm that increases CPU clock and tests stability continuously until it detects the CPU’s highest sustainable frequency.
Our A10-7850K reached a peak Turbo Core clock rate of 4.3 GHz at stock voltage, using a 3.8 GHz base frequency.
Additional overclocking options are found under F-Stream’s OC Tweaker tab, including CPU and GPU multipliers.
The full set of motherboard voltage levels are represented, though DRAM ratio is not.
Tuners can track their changes, along with other vital component statistics, under F-Stream’s System Info tab.
A click of the Hardware Monitor button pops up an image of the FM2A88X+ Killer, which should show every detected component. While this could be useful for indicating a component that stopped responding during an aggressive overclock attempt, it also erroneously detects graphics cards that aren't installed.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.