Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Tuning With ASRock F-Stream

The F-Stream menu opens to three power options, with the Power Saving setting able to drop stock-speed idle power by around 10% in our configuration. An Advanced button opens more easy-tuning options.

EZ OC profiles reflect those available in firmware. The same menu offers an Auto Tuning algorithm that increases CPU clock and tests stability continuously until it detects the CPU’s highest sustainable frequency.

Our A10-7850K reached a peak Turbo Core clock rate of 4.3 GHz at stock voltage, using a 3.8 GHz base frequency.

Additional overclocking options are found under F-Stream’s OC Tweaker tab, including CPU and GPU multipliers.

The full set of motherboard voltage levels are represented, though DRAM ratio is not.

Tuners can track their changes, along with other vital component statistics, under F-Stream’s System Info tab.

A click of the Hardware Monitor button pops up an image of the FM2A88X+ Killer, which should show every detected component. While this could be useful for indicating a component that stopped responding during an aggressive overclock attempt, it also erroneously detects graphics cards that aren't installed.