Acer Nitro XV273K Gaming Monitor Review: 4K at 144Hz Gets Cheaper

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The XV273K uses an AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) variant of IPS technology. Even though it exhibits the typical IPS green color shift to the sides, detail and brightness are far better than average. Light drops by no more than 30 percent, and you can still clearly see every step in the pattern. The top-down view is improved over regular IPS as well, with good detail and only a slight blue hue visible.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

We’ve seen reports online of this monitor’s light bleed issues, along with some rather dramatic photographs. Our sample did not display this behavior. Though it didn’t ace the uniformity test, it performed within acceptable limits.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              While its 14.12 score is a bit below average, the visible issues here are slight. The culprit lies in the screen corners, where we can see a bit of hotspotting. In our case, there were no visible issues in gaming or video content unless there were black letterbox bars, like you’d see when watching a movie. There, we could see slight bleed in the corners but not within the movie frame.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Once you hook up two DisplayPort cables, the Nitro XV273K runs happily at 144Hz at full bandwidth. That extra color depth doesn’t affect speed in the slightest. The monitor still matched the typical 144Hz response time of 7ms and posted a very low 37ms total lag score. We doubt any gamers will complain about the responsiveness of this display. It moves smoothly and quickly, regardless of how fast you flick the mouse. This panel will appeal to gamers of all skill levels.

  • dbrees 17 April 2019 14:16
    Honestly, why do people even go for monitors with HDR 400, the spec does not have zone brightness, only HDR 600 and up do. Without zone brightness what is the point? The only thing I've heard about HDR 400 is that it is better than nothing, but is that worth this kind of premium?
  • bigpinkdragon286 18 April 2019 02:42
    While this may be a beautiful screen for gaming, the setups that can even power it at rates exceeding what lower cost screens can achieve are barely measured in single digit percentages. I suspect the market for these things is horrendously small, as in a minuscule percent of an already tiny percent of gamers.
  • shemsureshot 18 April 2019 12:44
    I bought this monitor a few weeks ago directly from acer thanks to a promotion where I managed to get a decent discount. It is probably the best monitor I have ever owned and the HDR effect seems pretty decent, while standard range looks phenomenal and gsync works brilliantly. I can’t really fault it. I’ve read a few complaints online about 400 nit HDR, all I can say to them is this is a 27 inch monitor, designed to be used at close range than say a 60 inch tv made to be viewed from a distance, in that case I would agree 400 nits is too low.
  • Ninjawithagun 19 April 2019 13:46
    IMHO, 27-inch 4K gaming monitors are pointless due to the pixel density and normal viewing distance of 2-3 feet. I've seen 27-inch 4K and 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) monitors side-by-side, and there really isn't much of a difference. As an owner of a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor, I know that's the sweet spot for the pixel density and viewing distance. I'm just have to wait for the 32-inch version of these monitors to be released later.
