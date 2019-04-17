Acer Nitro XV273K Gaming Monitor Review: 4K at 144Hz Gets Cheaper

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

The XV273K uses an AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) variant of IPS technology. Even though it exhibits the typical IPS green color shift to the sides, detail and brightness are far better than average. Light drops by no more than 30 percent, and you can still clearly see every step in the pattern. The top-down view is improved over regular IPS as well, with good detail and only a slight blue hue visible.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

We’ve seen reports online of this monitor’s light bleed issues, along with some rather dramatic photographs. Our sample did not display this behavior. Though it didn’t ace the uniformity test, it performed within acceptable limits.

While its 14.12 score is a bit below average, the visible issues here are slight. The culprit lies in the screen corners, where we can see a bit of hotspotting. In our case, there were no visible issues in gaming or video content unless there were black letterbox bars, like you’d see when watching a movie. There, we could see slight bleed in the corners but not within the movie frame.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Once you hook up two DisplayPort cables, the Nitro XV273K runs happily at 144Hz at full bandwidth. That extra color depth doesn’t affect speed in the slightest. The monitor still matched the typical 144Hz response time of 7ms and posted a very low 37ms total lag score. We doubt any gamers will complain about the responsiveness of this display. It moves smoothly and quickly, regardless of how fast you flick the mouse. This panel will appeal to gamers of all skill levels.

Image Credits: Tom’s Hardware

