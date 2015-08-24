Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

Sequential Read

To read about our storage tests in-depth, please check out How We Test HDDs And SSDs. Four-corner testing is covered on page six.

Samsung 850 EVO (250GB) View Site

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We're showing all three capacity points in the charts, but comparing the results with other 480GB products. Adata's XPG SX930 480GB costs $200, and its main competitor at that price is the Samsung 850 EVO 500GB, currently selling for $177, though occasional sales take the drive as low as $150.

While Adata's published specifications show all three models at 560 MB/s in sequential reads, there are variations among the three drives in practice. The 480GB model delivers roughly 100 MB/s more read performance than the two smaller models at a queue depth of two. But at QD32, where Adata measures performance, all three versions converge with performance topping 500 MB/s.