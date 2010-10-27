Analysis: The Impact Of Shifting From 512 Byte To 4 KB Sectors

Test Setup And Transfer Diagrams

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache) Motherboard (LGA 1366) Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B RAM 2 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX HDD Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache Power Supply OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU Benchmarks Performance Measurements h2benchw 3.12 PCMark Vantage 1.0 I/O Performance IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver-Benchmark, Webserver-Benchmark, Database-Benchmark, Workstation-Benchmark, Streaming Reads, Streaming Writes System Software & Drivers Driver Details Operating System Windows Vista Ultimate SP1 Intel Chipset 9.1.0.1007 AMD Graphics Radeon 8.12 Intel Matrix Storage 8.7.0.1007

Data Transfer Diagrams

The new 750 GB drive clearly outperforms the 640 GB model. However, this has probably little to do with the sector size change, which becomes more visible in other benchmarks.