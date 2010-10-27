Analysis: The Impact Of Shifting From 512 Byte To 4 KB Sectors

Test Setup And Transfer Diagrams
|System Hardware
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache)
|Motherboard (LGA 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
|RAM
|2 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|HDD
|Seagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.12 PCMark Vantage 1.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27 Fileserver-Benchmark, Webserver-Benchmark, Database-Benchmark, Workstation-Benchmark, Streaming Reads, Streaming Writes
|System Software & Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset
|9.1.0.1007
|AMD Graphics
|Radeon 8.12
|Intel Matrix Storage
|8.7.0.1007
Data Transfer Diagrams
The new 750 GB drive clearly outperforms the 640 GB model. However, this has probably little to do with the sector size change, which becomes more visible in other benchmarks.