Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

Throughput is significantly higher on the MK7559GSXP, which is a result of progress in general. The larger 4 KB sectors might have a small impact as well, but the improvements in data density are typically more relevant.

Interface performance is not very important in everyday operation, as drives never reach these speeds to or from the physical medium. However, it shows the peak bandwitdh into and from the drive’s cache memory.