Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

A very nice surprise from Aerocool. The Project 7 PSU with 850W capacity is among the best of its category and one of the most silent. You should seriously consider it if you are interested in a high-end PSU suitable for a strong gaming system with as low as possible operating noise.

Features & Specifications

Aerocool invested a lot of time and money into its Project 7 line-up, which includes cases, cooling solutions, gaming chairs, and power supplies. The OEM responsible for the Project 7 PSUs, specifically, is Andyson, and the platform used is its high-end one, armed with important modifications and upgrades that enable 80 PLUS Titanium- or ETA-A+-rated efficiency.

Besides the FDB fan with RGB lighting and a deliberately quiet cooling profile, all three models also feature over-temperature protection, which was missing from the original Andyson platform. Adding OTP to a design that didn't have it before isn't as easy as it sounds. In our opinion, though, this protection feature is a must-have in every power supply.

We're reviewing the ACP-850FP7 today, and you'll also see us include performance data for the other high-end 850W PSUs we've tested. That'll give you an idea of how Aerocool's offering fares against some pretty tough competition. Corsair, EVGA, and Seasonic regularly trade blows in this capacity range, so it's nice to see another brand enter the race.

Andyson isn't a particularly well-known OEM in the U.S. and EU markets. Most of the attention it receives is for lower-cost implementations. However, it has the know-how to develop and build high-performance platforms. Aerocool's Project 7 line is proof of this.

With up to 850W of output, you can support a capable gaming system or mid-range mining machine armed with as many as three graphics cards. The ACP-850FP7 has six PCIe connectors spread between four cables for this purpose.

Specifications

The ACP-850FP7 is certified by Cybenetics; it carries the ETA-A and LAMBDA-A+ badges, meaning it's both efficient and quiet. The same PSU is also 80 PLUS Platinum-certified.

Aerocool implements fully modular cabling, and gives this unit a temperature rating in line with the ATX spec's recommendation.

All necessary protection features are provided, and cooling is handled by a 140mm FDB fan with RGB lighting. A 16cm depth translates to relatively compact exterior dimensions. Meanwhile, Aerocool supports its entire Project 7 PSU line with seven-year warranty coverage.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 3 0.5 Watts 120 840 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

The minor rails can deliver up to 120W combined (on paper, at least, since they can go much higher in practice), while the +12V rail offers up to 840W capacity. The 5VSB rail is a little stronger than we'd expect, given a 3A maximum current output.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-20AWG Eight-pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (600mm) 2 2 18AWG SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150) 2 8 18AWG SATA (600mm+150mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm) 1 2 / 2 18AWG Four-pin Molex (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG FDD Adapter (+200mm) 1 1 20AWG GRB DC Adapter (720mm+110mm) 1 2 28AWG

All of the ACP-850FP7's cables are pretty long. The distance between connectors, on the cables with more than one connector, is ideal. We also appreciate the fact that there are two PCIe connectors on dedicated cables.

There is an adapter for connecting the PSU to an optional RGB, facilitating control of the PSU's lighting, plus parallel control of other Aerocool products with RGB lighting.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content