Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU Review

Features & Specifications
Aerocool invested a lot of time and money into its Project 7 line-up, which includes cases, cooling solutions, gaming chairs, and power supplies. The OEM responsible for the Project 7 PSUs, specifically, is Andyson, and the platform used is its high-end one, armed with important modifications and upgrades that enable 80 PLUS Titanium- or ETA-A+-rated efficiency.
Besides the FDB fan with RGB lighting and a deliberately quiet cooling profile, all three models also feature over-temperature protection, which was missing from the original Andyson platform. Adding OTP to a design that didn't have it before isn't as easy as it sounds. In our opinion, though, this protection feature is a must-have in every power supply.
We're reviewing the ACP-850FP7 today, and you'll also see us include performance data for the other high-end 850W PSUs we've tested. That'll give you an idea of how Aerocool's offering fares against some pretty tough competition. Corsair, EVGA, and Seasonic regularly trade blows in this capacity range, so it's nice to see another brand enter the race.
Andyson isn't a particularly well-known OEM in the U.S. and EU markets. Most of the attention it receives is for lower-cost implementations. However, it has the know-how to develop and build high-performance platforms. Aerocool's Project 7 line is proof of this.
With up to 850W of output, you can support a capable gaming system or mid-range mining machine armed with as many as three graphics cards. The ACP-850FP7 has six PCIe connectors spread between four cables for this purpose.
Specifications
The ACP-850FP7 is certified by Cybenetics; it carries the ETA-A and LAMBDA-A+ badges, meaning it's both efficient and quiet. The same PSU is also 80 PLUS Platinum-certified.
Aerocool implements fully modular cabling, and gives this unit a temperature rating in line with the ATX spec's recommendation.
All necessary protection features are provided, and cooling is handled by a 140mm FDB fan with RGB lighting. A 16cm depth translates to relatively compact exterior dimensions. Meanwhile, Aerocool supports its entire Project 7 PSU line with seven-year warranty coverage.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|70
|3
|0.5
|Watts
|120
|840
|15
|6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|850
The minor rails can deliver up to 120W combined (on paper, at least, since they can go much higher in practice), while the +12V rail offers up to 840W capacity. The 5VSB rail is a little stronger than we'd expect, given a 3A maximum current output.
Cables And Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|16-20AWG
|Eight-pin EPS12V (700mm)
|1
|1
|16AWG
|4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)
|1
|1
|16AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (600mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|SATA (600mm+150mm+150mm+150)
|2
|8
|18AWG
|SATA (600mm+150mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm)
|1
|2 / 2
|18AWG
|Four-pin Molex (600mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)
|1
|4
|18AWG
|FDD Adapter (+200mm)
|1
|1
|20AWG
|GRB DC Adapter (720mm+110mm)
|1
|2
|28AWG
All of the ACP-850FP7's cables are pretty long. The distance between connectors, on the cables with more than one connector, is ideal. We also appreciate the fact that there are two PCIe connectors on dedicated cables.
There is an adapter for connecting the PSU to an optional RGB, facilitating control of the PSU's lighting, plus parallel control of other Aerocool products with RGB lighting.
Power Distribution
Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
The Buck converter was invented during the 1950's and improvement in high frequency switching devices has largely hidden the failings of this topology, including its various variants, and despite improvements a lot of waste heat still accompanies the power conversion process. Looking at the limiting factors in this process reveals without exception modern topologies use the air-gapped inductor for energy storage and power transfer, which is the root cause of bad efficiency, large size and poor energy transfer capability. The hope of multi-Mega Hertz switching to reduce size has been proven futile, as this brings with it reduced operating core flux density at elevated frequencies, increased core losses and switching losses, which offset much of the championed size reductions. Several problems underpin inductive energy storage topologies, in that currents are hard switched causing EMI noise that must be filtered out, and resonant topologies that reduce switching losses have not alleviated the underlying issue of inefficient inductive energy storage, such as for example the LLC resonant converter. There is much more that could be said on this topic, but suffice it to say 90% efficiency is the norm here, with slightly better efficiency obtained only at the price of increased size. But yet new topologies are now available that will allow the Buck converter and its derivatives to be retired - new topologies that have already been invented over the course of the last decade. Several new elements have emerged that now offer efficiencies in the 98% to 99.5% range which reduces waste heat by over 80%. Why then are we still plagued by the poor performance that derives from inductive energy storage?
First and foremost capacitive energy storage is by far more compact by 2 orders of magnitude, and coupled with a new PWM-resonant switching topology that allows single cycle response settling times, and zero current switching, increases dramatically efficiency and overall performance with >70% reduction in size. An inductor and capacitor resonant network is still in play here, but also introduces a new hybrid resonant switching and resonance scaling, which allows resonant capacitance to be increased by 2 orders of magnitude, with a corresponding reduction in the size of the inductor component, and what's more this is now achievable at 50kHz frequency instead of MHz frequencies; which saves considerably on switching losses which still maintaining minuscule size. Power supply size reduction approaches >70% in eliminating ferrite cores, and >80% in large heat sinks with the advent of ultra efficiency, with a corresponding cost reduction. For example the inductor has no ferrite core (i.e. air-cored) and becomes a 5 mm length of copper wire, while a bank of ceramic chip capacitors in parallel are minuscule compared to today’s air-gapped DC-inductors. These new technologies also offer reduced operating flux densities for high frequency isolation transformers, which operate purely as AC transformers with no need for air-gaps to pass DC current. Here is a link to an article describing some of these new elements.
Ultra high 99.5% peak efficiency
http://www.powerelectronics.com/power-management/step-down-dc-dc-converter-eliminates-ferrite-cores-50khz-enabling-power-supply-chip
See section on: 98% Efficient Single-Stage AC/DC Converter Topologies
http://www.power-mag.com/pdf/issuearchive/46.pdf
An ATX PSU at 98% efficiency with a single stage PFC and DC-DC converter, generating much less EMI noise than today’s PSU is achievable. A motherboard VRM at 99% efficiency using a single stage for each of the CPU, GPU, and memory components, with response settling times an order of magnitude faster than the multi-stage buck converters, is achievable. The GPU using a similar VRM, net waste heat within a computer case is reduced by over 80%. Platinum and Titanium power supplies do not provide ultra high efficiency >98% and are monstrosities in terms of size. The ability to eliminate ferrite cores even at 50kHz is a panacea of Power Electronics Converters. An 850W PS driving a system with 3 GPU could be reduced to 600W, with 3*25W less GPU waste heat, 70W less ATX PS heat, 60W less motherboard VRM waste heat – a total of 200W of waste heat saved at full load. There is really no reason why memory modules could not incorporate their own VRM on each memory module, so small is this new switching topology. The entire VRM is now just a single chip incorporating controller and power stage.
The PS efficiency standards are way out of date, and manufacturers are not sufficiently diligent about advancing the art, and so surely we should object when they present us with these high priced monstrosities. On does not need better standards to adopt improved power electronics topologies.
Sorry for such a long post, but somebody had to speak up on this issue.