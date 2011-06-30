AMD A8-3850 Review: Llano Rocks Entry-Level Desktops

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DirectX 10)

By testing in DirectX 10 mode, it’s possible to compare AMD’s Radeon HD 6550D, Intel’s HD Graphics 3000, and AMD’s Radeon HD 4290 solutions.

Metro 2033 is a seriously demanding game, and it’s not really a surprise that even at 1024x768 using Medium quality settings none of these graphics engines are particularly playable.

Consistently, though, AMD gets a more than a 3x performance boost moving from the chipset-based Radeon HD 4290 to the on-die Radeon HD 6550D. Moreover, Llano is almost able to double the best showing by HD Graphics 3000 at each resolution.

In case you’re worried about memory performance holding this platform back, refer back to the page exploring memory scaling. Though the shift from DDR3-1333 to DDR3-1600 buys a couple of frames, stepping up to DDR3-1866 doesn’t yield any gains at all in Metro 2033.