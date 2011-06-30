AMD A8-3850 Review: Llano Rocks Entry-Level Desktops

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Briefly, a couple of notes about our test bench. We have three basic configurations to compare. We wanted to include more, but simply didn't have enough time with stable, trouble-free Llano-based setups to include viable alternatives like AMD's Phenom II X3 720 and other popular, low-cost enthusiast setups. If there's interest, we'd be happy to do a follow-up with that, Intel's new low-cost Sandy Bridge-based Pentiums, and more.

We kept the memory subsystem of all three machines consistent with DDR3-1333 transfer rates. Llano gets a notable boost from more aggressive clocks and timings, though, so we've also made sure to dedicated an entire page to exploring the effects of faster memory, and we'll remind you where more bandwidth helps performance throughout the analysis.

The original plan was to test the Core i3 using a more value-oriented H67-based motherboard, but an overzealous lab tech bent processor interface pins in my one H67 platform right before benchmarking commenced, forcing me to go with Z68. The pricier motherboard won't effect the test results, though, as we're only using one graphics card, and Core i3 can't overclock anyway.

Test Hardware Processors AMD A8-3850 (Llano) 2.9 GHz (29 * 100 MHz) CPU, 600 MHz GPU (400 Shaders), Quad-core, Socket FM1, 4 MB L2 Cache, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i3-2105 (Sandy Bridge) 3.1 GHz (31 * 100 MHz), Dual-core, LGA 1155, 3 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled AMD Phenom II X4 965 Black Edition (Deneb) 3.4 GHz (17 * 200 MHz), Socket AM3, 6 MB Shared L3, Power-savings enabled Motherboard ASRock A75 Extreme6 (Socket FM1), AMD A75, BIOS A75EX61.11I Asus P8Z68-V Pro (LGA 1155) Intel Z68 Express, BIOS 0501 Asus M4A89GTD Pro/USB3 (Socket AM3) AMD 890GX/SB850, BIOS 2201 Memory Kingston 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-2133, KHX2133C9AD3W1K2/4GX @ DDR3-1333, 7-7-7-20 and 1.65 V Hard Drive Samsung Series 470 256 GB SSD, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Radeon HD 6570 1 GB Power Supply OCZ ModXStream Pro 500 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver AMD 8.862 RC1 AMD Catalyst 11.6