AMD vs Nvidia: Whose Driver Updates Improve Performance More?

Tom Clancy’s The Division (2016, DX12)
When the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and Radeon RX 480 launched mid-2016, Tom Clancy’s The Division was only a couple of months old. The game initially surfaced with support for DirectX 11 through its Snowdrop engine, and that’s what we tested it under at the time.
Later in the year, a patch enabled preliminary DirectX 12 support. AMD’s cards gained a bit of performance, while Nvidia’s didn’t fare as well.
Today, the Radeon RX 480 is about six percent faster than it was in The Division under DirectX 11. But strangely, the 18.7.1 driver is a couple of percent slower with DirectX 12 than build 16.6.2, which was available before this game even acquired a DX12 renderer.
Measured frame times during the benchmark run are messy-looking. But they’re not as bad as the results from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB.
The GeForce inched past AMD’s Radeon RX 480 in our launch coverage two years ago under DirectX 11. And it’s even faster under DirectX 12 using Nvidia’s 398.36 driver.
However, while the 1060 6GB sped up by more than 6% from 368.95 to 398.36, and the Radeon RX 480 lost performance between AMD’s 16.6.2 and 18.7.1 drivers, the GeForce still lands behind the Radeon at 1920x1080 under DirectX 12.
The 1060 6GB’s struggles appear related to big frame time spikes that affect smoothness. Our FPS by percentile chart shows Nvidia’s performance dropping off much faster beyond the 90th percentile compared to AMD’s.
Only if the price is right. I can't even understand anyone who bought an AMD card when the crypto-currencies were inflating the price to insane levels.
True but then the monitor isn't part of the GPU nor is affected by drivers. If thats an important metric for someone then yes it helps. However it doesn't help AMD perform better.
I don't think there is any validity to it. Its probably came about when new GPUs get released newer drivers sometimes rarely have updates for older hardware. This isn't exclusive to nVidia. I ran ATI then AMD GPUs for 10 years and plenty of times new drivers would come out and performance gains would only apply to new GPUs and not my 1 or 2 gen old GPU.
I do think nVidia has more driver releases than AMD. However driver updates and performance gains all depend. It depends on which games each company focuses on. That might be why some gains are better for each in some games.
"AMD and Nvidia release numerous driver builds every year. If each of these drivers were to increase 3D speed by 10 percent, the graphics cards would double their performance in a few months. "
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/GeForce-Catalyst-overclocking,2037.html
They backtrack a little bit, but I still laugh when I see Nvidia/AMD report an increase of 10% on every little driver update.
For a trip down memory lane and a display of how the chart making skills at Tom's has improved let me reintroduce;
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/GeForce-Catalyst-overclocking,2037-14.html
Those 10% though ar enot for the same game every time. If you read driver notes they typically state what performance gains you might see on what game and what hardware.
There is very rarely a just generic across the board performance improvement for all games. Now if the companies could focus on say just the API and improve the performance on DX12 then that could apply to DX12 titles but it still does not work that way unfortunately.