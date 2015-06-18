AMD Radeon R9 390X, R9 380 And R7 370 Tested

Idle Power Consumption

Note

The peaks in these tables don’t always occur at the same time. This means that the total peak power consumption isn’t always the sum of the peaks on the individual rails, since maximums can happen at different times.

Power consumption on the Windows desktop isn’t particularly interesting. However, it’s an important measurement for anyone who doesn’t spend all of their time rendering and encoding (most of us). Since none of these cards are actually new, it’s interesting to see how efficient MSI’s board design really is. ZeroCore Power isn’t really the object of these measurements, but it does work.

MSI R9 390X Gaming 8G

Let’s start with the highest-end card. An average of 14W for the entire measurement duration is a bit under that of AMD’s reference board, which can be explained by MSI’s fan turning itself off.

Minimum Maximum Average PCI-E Total: 0.00 W 40.32 W 11.68 W Mainboard 3.3V: 0.66 W 1.98 W 1.24 W Mainboard 12V: 0.00 W 7.56 W 1.50 W VGA Card Total: 0.66 W 41.97 W 14.41 W

MSI R9 380 Gaming 2G

The mid-level graphics card comes in at just under 13W, which is just a bit less than its larger sibling. Understandably, it behaves in a very similar manner.

Minimum Maximum Average PCI-E Total: 0.00 W 24.40 W 10.14 W Mainboard 3.3V: 0.00 W 1.32 W 0.32 W Mainboard 12V: 0.00 W 9.76 W 2.27 W VGA Card Total: 0.00 W 32.05 W 12.73 W

MSI R7 370 Gaming 2G

The smallest model is a lot more miserly when it comes to power consumption at idle. Its 8W reading is a great result.

Minimum Maximum Average PCI-E Total: 0.00 W 15.60 W 3.95 W Mainboard 3.3V: 0.99 W 2.64 W 1.90 W Mainboard 12V: 0.00 W 10.08 W 2.30 W VGA Card Total: 1.32 W 24.99 W 8.16 W

