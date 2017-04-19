AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 1920x1080 Results
A minimum frame rate of six appears worrying until you tab over and see that Rise of the Tomb Raider’s built-in benchmark switches scenes on a couple of different occasions, stopping the action just long enough to register big frame time spikes. The 3GB and 4GB boards are affected most by this, while the 6GB and 8GB models already have the next passage in memory, absorbing the transition without interruption.
In practice, an average frame rate in excess of 60 is more indicative of the Radeon RX 570’s performance through this test. That’s fast enough to match Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 970 and beat its GeForce GTX 1060 3GB by 42%.
2560x1440 Results
Technically, the Radeon RX 570 beats GeForce GTX 970 at 2560x1440, putting almost 10% on the RX 470’s average frame rate in the process. And not to rub salt in the wound, but RX 570 leads Nvidia’s 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 by 46%.
Our benchmark results compel us to start thinking about less demanding quality settings or a lower resolution, though. AMD’s Radeon RX 580 pulls off QHD; the RX 570 struggles a bit.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.