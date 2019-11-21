AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 Review: New Prices Keep Navi In The Game

Idle

The Radeon RX 5700 XT dissipates slightly more power than the vanilla 5700 at idle, though it’s a minor 2 percent difference.

Gaming

Like its Radeon RX 5700, AMD’s higher-end 5700 XT averages less power consumption through our three-loop benchmark sequence than the company’s 225W board power specification. A single 243W peak is nothing to worry about.

The two dips in our chart correspond to breaks between loops in our Metro benchmark sequence. Otherwise, power consumption over time is relatively steady.

Radeon RX 5700 XT averages ~5W-higher power consumption compared to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super in this workload. Again, AMD made serious headway in improving performance per watt, contrasted by the Radeon VII’s >300W average.

FurMark

Average power through 15 minutes of FurMark rises slightly versus what we saw under Metro. The Radeon RX 5700 XT keeps its trend line under 225W, though.

A peak measurement of almost 264W is a one-time event caused by a spike to 11.98A following a dip to 5.53A.

Notice that every power consumption spike is preceded by a dip, but not every dip is compensated for with a spike. Both Navi-based Radeons, then, demonstrate similar behavior under extreme workloads like FurMark. Check out the previous page for AMD’s explanation. In short, both Radeon RX 5700-series cards are protecting themselves from this taxing application.

Noisy readings aside, the Radeon RX 5700 XT does use more power than GeForce RTX 2070 Super, but significantly less than Radeon VII.

These are the current measurements that multiply into each rail’s voltage to yield power. The eight-pin connector is by far the most affected by FurMark’s demands, through the six-pin and motherboard slot demonstrate similar behavior.

