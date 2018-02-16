The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Review: Vega Barrels Into Budget Gaming

Far Cry Primal

We were a bit surprised to see Far Cry Primal in AMD's list of suggested benchmarks, so we decided to give it a shot using the lowest-quality settings possible.

As it turns out, this game is playable on Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G processors at 720p.

Intel's Pentium G4620 also serves up great frame rates with Nvidia's GeForce GT 1030 installed. The G4620 is fast enough to not bottleneck performance, making it a smart pairing with entry-level discrete graphics cards.

Unfortunately, a smooth experience at 1080p is still out of reach for all of these configurations.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V finds the Core i5-8400 averaging a ridiculous 166.7 FPS at 720p. This result was so far beyond our expectations that we re-tested using several measurement utilities to confirm. We're still not sure how to explain the outcome.

The Core i3-8100 and i3-7100 demonstrate odd frame time spikes in our tests at 1280x720, emphasizing why you should consider average and minimum frame rates incomplete without frame time data. The Pentium G4620 also suffers through this benchmark. Strangely, the anomalous results vanish when we re-test at 1920x1080.

Ryzen 3 2200G does well at 720p, though, and it gets better after overclocking. In fact, we even record playable frame rates from AMD's $100 processor at 1080p (albeit with low-quality settings). But it's the Ryzen 3 1300X that surprises us most by taking the lead at 1080p.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt plays surprisingly well on most systems. AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G performs well enough at 720p, though we're not happy enough with its 1080p results to consider them playable.

