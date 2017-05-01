AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

Grand Theft Auto V & Hitman

Grand Theft Auto V

We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.

The 1500X isn't as competitive in this game. Overclocking improves its average frame rate, but only moves the CPU up one position on our charts. In comparison, AMD's 1600X fares better against Intel's Core i5s.

Hitman

The 1500X enjoys an impressive 11 FPS gain from overclocking. Tuning also pushes the Ryzen 5 chip's minimum frame rate up by three.

Intel's locked Core i5s generally deliver better minimum frame rates, and this favorable position carries over to the frame time results, too. Ryzen 5 1500X provides smooth gameplay at stock settings but encounters more variance when we overclock. The Core i5-7500 and -7400 also experience a bit of frame time variance during our test. Still, they facilitate playable performance.



