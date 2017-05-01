AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

Trending

Grand Theft Auto V & Hitman

Grand Theft Auto V

We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.

The 1500X isn't as competitive in this game. Overclocking improves its average frame rate, but only moves the CPU up one position on our charts. In comparison, AMD's 1600X fares better against Intel's Core i5s.

Hitman

The 1500X enjoys an impressive 11 FPS gain from overclocking. Tuning also pushes the Ryzen 5 chip's minimum frame rate up by three.

Intel's locked Core i5s generally deliver better minimum frame rates, and this favorable position carries over to the frame time results, too. Ryzen 5 1500X provides smooth gameplay at stock settings but encounters more variance when we overclock. The Core i5-7500 and -7400 also experience a bit of frame time variance during our test. Still, they facilitate playable performance.


  • Goran_11 01 May 2017 13:24
    Good review. I would like to see more reviews about AMD Ryzen platform.
  • IceMyth 01 May 2017 13:27
    I think you missed the i5-7600K from the Price per Usable Core/Thread table which is $57.2 if you buy it from OutletPC but if you buy it from Amazon.com it will be ~$60.
  • Shale 01 May 2017 13:54
    Be careful, your fingerprint is visible on the CPU, someone could get enough of it from that photo to print and form a latex fingerprint that could be used to frame you for a crime, or depending on the finger and usage, be used for security breach or unlocking your phone.
  • InvalidError 01 May 2017 13:57
    Cost per 1% low FPS might be a better metric: emphasize sustainability. Maybe a 35-45-20 blend of average-1%-0.1%.
  • Wisecracker 01 May 2017 14:08
    <50w in the gaming loop is impressive
    Great job overall by AMD, and would love to see a 'head-to-head' with an OC'd AM3+ rig (FX-6350 at 4.5GHz?)

    Page 5 _ "Civilization VI Graphics Test" Heading
    -- graphic says, "Resident Evil 7"

  • jkhoward 01 May 2017 14:11
    It has been shown time and time again that the AMD chip when paired with a Nvidia card has poor performance. You should really consider getting an AMD Workstation card for your test until Nvidia can fix the issue.
  • velocityg4 01 May 2017 14:17
    Why didn't you use the same CPU options for both the Workstation and gaming tests? It would have been helpful to know how an overclocked 1500x stands up against an i5-7500 in any use case. If someone is overclocking for gaming. They aren't likely to disable the overclock when working.

    It sounds like Toms German and US labs need to communicate a bit more to set exact testing requirements for a review. That way the reader receives consistent data.

    As it stands now. The review is haphazard. There are different data sources for gaming, workstation, temperature and power.
  • $hawn 01 May 2017 14:18
    "8T/12T powerhouses" - I think there's a typo here
    Reply
  • $hawn 01 May 2017 14:19
    Sorry it's correct
  • elbert 01 May 2017 14:34
    Looks like the Ryzen 5 1500X bests the i5-7500 while overclocked. Should the test have included best OC with the stock cooler? Price is important at this level and an aftermarket cooler stripes it of the price advantage.
