AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

Grand Theft Auto V & Hitman
Grand Theft Auto V
We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.
The 1500X isn't as competitive in this game. Overclocking improves its average frame rate, but only moves the CPU up one position on our charts. In comparison, AMD's 1600X fares better against Intel's Core i5s.
Hitman
The 1500X enjoys an impressive 11 FPS gain from overclocking. Tuning also pushes the Ryzen 5 chip's minimum frame rate up by three.
Intel's locked Core i5s generally deliver better minimum frame rates, and this favorable position carries over to the frame time results, too. Ryzen 5 1500X provides smooth gameplay at stock settings but encounters more variance when we overclock. The Core i5-7500 and -7400 also experience a bit of frame time variance during our test. Still, they facilitate playable performance.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPU Content
Great job overall by AMD, and would love to see a 'head-to-head' with an OC'd AM3+ rig (FX-6350 at 4.5GHz?)
Page 5 _ "Civilization VI Graphics Test" Heading
-- graphic says, "Resident Evil 7"
It sounds like Toms German and US labs need to communicate a bit more to set exact testing requirements for a review. That way the reader receives consistent data.
As it stands now. The review is haphazard. There are different data sources for gaming, workstation, temperature and power.