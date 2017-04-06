AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU Review

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X deals 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMD Ryzen 7 1700x 3.4GHz... Amazon Prime £236.28 View Components4All AMD Ryzen 7... Amazon £244.99 View AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU Eight... eBay £419.95 View Deal ends Tue, Jun 2 HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Core... Laptops Direct £663.97 View Show More Deals

Overclocking & Test Setup

Overclocking

We dialed in a 3.9 GHz overclock for all three Ryzen processors, and the tuning experience was similar across the trio. A 1.3875V core voltage and 1.2V CPU SoC voltage paved the way for extended stability in Prime95. During our tests in the U.S. lab, we saw the 1700 peak at 65°C (according to AIDA), while the 1700X and 1800X reached 70°C.

Waste heat appears to accumulate quickly at higher clock rates (we hit 82°C with the 1800X at 4 GHz using Corsair's H100i v2). The Wraith Spire cooler can dissipate up to 95W, but it’s best to purchase a beefy cooler if you plan on pushing the limits of Ryzen's frequency headroom. Regardless of the heat sink we used, or the unsafe voltages we dialed in, though, we couldn't run at the same 4 GHz with our 1700. Our sample just wouldn't make it past our stress tests. Your mileage may vary, of course.

AMD recommends a "safe" limit of 1.35V for long-term overclocks, but doesn't provide warranty coverage for voltage settings beyond default. The company also claims Ryzen can take up to 1.45V, though it doesn't recommend this for long-term use.

Ryzen Memory Support MT/s Dual-Channel/Dual-Rank/Four-DIMM 1866 Dual-Channel/Single-Rank/Four-DIMM 2133 Dual-Channel/Dual-Rank/Two-DIMM 2400 Dual-Channel/Single-Rank/Two-DIMM 2677

We bumped Corsair's LPX memory modules up to DDR4-2933 for our overclocked tests. There are reports that higher data rates yield notable gains from Ryzen processors. Unfortunately though, even after the most recent wave of BIOS updates, support for 3000 MT/s+ is dicey. The motherboard ecosystem continues to mature, and we plan to follow up when AMD opens up additional timings and improves memory overclocking with an update later in April.

Test Setup

For this piece, we split testing between our German and American labs. The team in the U.S. ran the gaming benchmarks, while the Germans measured performance in HPC and workstation apps, and then collected thermal/power data. They used MSI's X370 XPower Gaming Titanium motherboard and we went with Asus' Crosshair VI Hero and an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE. We stuck with AMD’s recommended presets for our stock configurations to minimize issues attributable to the dissimilar boards.

If you want to know more about how the Tom's Hardware DE system looks and is controlled, check out How We Test Graphics Cards.