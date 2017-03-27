AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

Hitman (2016), Metro: Last Light Redux, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Hitman (2016)
The Intel processors maintain a lead during this test. Although we observe a moderate gain from overclocking Ryzen, AMD's deficit suggests something else is bottlenecking these CPUs other than clock rate.
Also interesting is that Core i5 trails the i7s and Ryzen. Could its lack of Hyper-Threading really incur such a performance hit compared to Core i7-7700K?
Further, we notice several frame time outliers with the stock 1800X that shows up in both our frame time and unevenness charts. Overclocking smooths out some of the inconsistency.
Metro: Last Light Redux
Even at 1920x1080, Metro Last Light is largely graphics-bound. Nevertheless, all four Ryzen data points trail behind the three Intel CPUs, and not even overclocking changes this.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-earth also appears to be limited by graphics horsepower. Still, the Core i7-770K leads slightly, followed by the Core i5-7600K. The Ryzen 7 processors trail at their stock settings, though overclocking them is enough to beat a stock Core i7-6900K.
AMD should have had a strong positive campaign on where these chips do well. Specific. Timely. They would have gathered some gamers who wanted to brag about handbrake performance or some-such. Instead they let the market build fairy castles in the sky about gaming-specific performance, and so (again) lost a great deal of goodwill and trust.
If and when games start supporting 8 cores the 1700 is super good perfomer in the games too, but if and most propably because the situation stays the same. 2-4 more powerfull cores is always better in games that having more of them.
It seems that people now know games really poorly if They expected the Ryzen has any chance in those.
Ryzen 1500 (four cores) is as fast in the games than 1800X is and 1500 is much cheaper.
http://www.techspot.com/review/1360-amd-ryzen-5-1600x-1500x-gaming/
It's not that Ryzen sucks, it's that Ryzen was meant to compete with Xeon CPUs, which it does very well. Gamers should look elsewhere, but for some reason, gamers are the ones that got most excited about these CPUs.
The biggest thing to look at in the game benchmarks is how unutilized the Ryzen CPU's are. We will probably see the Ryzen R5 quads running the same FPS for a few hundered less then all but the old 8350 on April the 11th.
Also it looks like AMD is gearing up a new socket with 8, 12, and 16 cores on an X390 motherboard. At the current pricing the 16 core could be lower priced than Intel's over priced 6900 8 core.
46.19% of Steam Gamers own 2-Core CPU's and 47.74% of Steam Gamers own 4 Core CPUs. No Game Studio is going to waste resources and money on optimizing games for more than 4 cores in the foreseeable future, if ever.
According to the same survey, only 0.24% of gamers own octacore CPU's. A little less than this is the presence of AMD Ryzen CPU's in the gaming market. Almost nonexistent.
I wish I was trolling.
100% spot on. I would of skipped my comment had I seen this when I started writing it.