AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

Hitman (2016)

The Intel processors maintain a lead during this test. Although we observe a moderate gain from overclocking Ryzen, AMD's deficit suggests something else is bottlenecking these CPUs other than clock rate.

Also interesting is that Core i5 trails the i7s and Ryzen. Could its lack of Hyper-Threading really incur such a performance hit compared to Core i7-7700K?

Further, we notice several frame time outliers with the stock 1800X that shows up in both our frame time and unevenness charts. Overclocking smooths out some of the inconsistency.

Metro: Last Light Redux

Even at 1920x1080, Metro Last Light is largely graphics-bound. Nevertheless, all four Ryzen data points trail behind the three Intel CPUs, and not even overclocking changes this.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth also appears to be limited by graphics horsepower. Still, the Core i7-770K leads slightly, followed by the Core i5-7600K. The Ryzen 7 processors trail at their stock settings, though overclocking them is enough to beat a stock Core i7-6900K.