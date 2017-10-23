AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Review

Civilization VI, Battlefield 1 & Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

The Civilization VI AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game. Intel's Core i7-7820X takes the lead after tuning, while the overclocked Threadripper 1920X leads AMD's line-up. Ryzen Threadripper 1900X provides better performance in Game Mode, but we only get a slight speed-up after overclocking.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

As we found during our Game Mode testing, the Threadripper models perform best in this benchmark with Game Mode activated. A tuned Threadripper 1900X takes the lead during our test, even besting Intel's Coffee Lake-based Core i7-8700K.

The Ryzen 7 1800X also proves to be adept, equating to good value for mainstream gamers thanks to a less expensive buy-in. Ryzen 7 1700 offers similar performance after overclocking, but includes a nice discount.

Battlefield 1 (DX11)

As usual, we bump up against a graphics bottleneck at the top end of our Battlefield 1 results. An overclocked Ryzen 7 1800X offers the best performance from AMD's portfolio, although the Threadripper 1900X is right behind in Creator Mode. The 1900X loses quite a bit of steam when we toggle Game Mode on; even our overclocking efforts aren't enough to overtake the Ryzen 7 1800X.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

At stock settings with Game Mode enabled, Ryzen Threadripper 1900X outperforms AMD's stock Ryzen 7 1800X. The overclocked 1800X nudges past 1900X at the same 4 GHz, while Threadripper 1920X offers the best performance from the Ryzen portfolio.

While Threadripper 1900X beats Core i7-7820X at its stock settings, tuning improves the Intel model's performance significantly, and it ends up ahead.



