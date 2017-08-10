AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Review

Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman & Shadow of Mordor

Grand Theft Auto V

We measure performance during Grand Theft Auto V's F-16 flight sequence with the built-in benchmark.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Grand Theft Auto V has always played well with the Intel architecture's high frequencies and IPC throughput, and that trend continues during today's round of testing. Both Core processors respond well to overclocking, while the Threadripper 1950X gains minimal uplift. The overclocked Local/SMT setting enables optimal performance, but it doesn’t significantly affect the finishing order.

The Core i9-7900X provides the best 99th percentile measurements by a large margin.

Hitman (2016)

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

We encountered quite a bit of variability with the Ryzen Threadripper processors (particularly from the 1950X) during our Hitman test sequence. Even tuning does little to rectify the frame time outliers. Interestingly, AMD's Game Mode under-performs Creator's Mode by a sizeable margin.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

The overclocked Core i7-7700K carves out a lead in this lightly-threaded game. The more expensive processors all feature similar average frames rates, while we do encounter several frame time outliers with a tuned -7900X. The Ryzen 7 1800X and Threadripper processors provide the most consistent frame time profiles.



