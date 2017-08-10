AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Review

Project CARS & Far Cry Primal

Project CARS

Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among available cores.

This game is dominated by the overclocked Core i7-7700K. Considering its relatively low price point, the Kaby Lake-based chip continued delivering excellent gaming value.

Much like the -7700K outperforms its high-end desktop counterparts, Ryzen 7 1800X also outpaces AMD's pricier CPUs. The Threadripper 1950X beats Intel's -7820X, and tuning widens the gap.

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal does not initialize when it detects Threadripper's 32 threads, so we tested it with Legacy mode selected.

Intel's stock -7700K suffers several disturbing frame time outliers that manifest as visible stuttering during the benchmark.

Ryzen 7 1800X offers almost the same performance as the tuned Threadripper 1950X, suggesting that it might be a better value if you are strictly interested in gaming. The less expensive Ryzen 7 1700 facilitates similar overclocking headroom, and thus performance, in a majority of our game tests. That translates to additional value for enthusiasts willing to overclock.

An overclocked -7700K delivers the best performance by a significant margin during the benchmark's opening seconds. This translates to a higher average frame rate, but a 99th percentile measurement of 15.6ms. The Ryzen 7 1800X and Threadripper 1950X offer slightly better 99th percentile measurements of 15.3ms and 15.1ms, respectively.



