AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Review

Project CARS & Far Cry Primal
Project CARS
Project CARS is a CPU-intensive title that promotes parallelism by breaking tasks into smaller chunks and spreading them among available cores.
This game is dominated by the overclocked Core i7-7700K. Considering its relatively low price point, the Kaby Lake-based chip continued delivering excellent gaming value.
Much like the -7700K outperforms its high-end desktop counterparts, Ryzen 7 1800X also outpaces AMD's pricier CPUs. The Threadripper 1950X beats Intel's -7820X, and tuning widens the gap.
Far Cry Primal
Far Cry Primal does not initialize when it detects Threadripper's 32 threads, so we tested it with Legacy mode selected.
Intel's stock -7700K suffers several disturbing frame time outliers that manifest as visible stuttering during the benchmark.
Ryzen 7 1800X offers almost the same performance as the tuned Threadripper 1950X, suggesting that it might be a better value if you are strictly interested in gaming. The less expensive Ryzen 7 1700 facilitates similar overclocking headroom, and thus performance, in a majority of our game tests. That translates to additional value for enthusiasts willing to overclock.
An overclocked -7700K delivers the best performance by a significant margin during the benchmark's opening seconds. This translates to a higher average frame rate, but a 99th percentile measurement of 15.6ms. The Ryzen 7 1800X and Threadripper 1950X offer slightly better 99th percentile measurements of 15.3ms and 15.1ms, respectively.
Thanks for review, and hello x299 platform.
Gaming vs. Content Creation mode through Software is just another big NO NO to me knowing how crappy AMD software is. I assume the most people will keep it in Game Mode and leave it as it is.
I appreciate that AMD brought this CPU for $999 with so many cores, helps competition but again there is nothing to drool over here in my book. AMD didn't bring any significant performance bump core vs. core basis. In fact AMD single core performance still sucks which means when Intel releases 10+ core CPU it is going to fun to watch.
Two things i am interested the most is Coffee Lake product and IPC improvement there and possible price adjustment with Core i9.
I am not knowing that Intel is running higher frequency.
I guess if gaming is why you were reading the Threadripper review then you are right it isn't as good as Intel's offerings but did you honestly expect any other result? I don't know why reviewers even do gaming tests on any CPU over 8 cores as it is mostly pointless. If you are doing scientific, encoding, professional tasks in just about every use case that is multi threaded it is blowing away every Intel offering. Of course that may change once there are 12-18 core Intel parts. However spending $1000 for a CPU is a bargain for those than can use it and never in history could you get a 16 core consumer part with this type of multi-threaded performance.
By the way, who in their mind will buy a 16 core CPU and play at 1080p with a 1080 TI... seriously, these 1080p bench are a joke and don't represent reality...
"A standard or point of reference against which things may be compared." Oxford
1080p with 1080 TI with a 16 core processor is not a point of reference at all.
Threadripper is the F250 of CPUs. It's not the fastest, but it's plenty fast for 99% of your tasks, and if you need to haul a 12,000 pound trailer it'll do that, too. This is for people who do a lot of WORK on their machine but also game on the side.
