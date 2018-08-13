Ryzen Threadripper 2 (2990WX and 2950X) Review: AMD Unleashes 32 Cores

Civilization VI Graphics & AI, Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.
Intel's high-end desktop roster dominated the Civilization VI AI benchmark.
Again, Threadripper 2950X fared well compared to previous-gen Threadripper models.
Although Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX landed behind its overclocked predecessors, automated tuning yielded a respectable performance boost.
This test continues to favor Intel architectures, and it's noteworthy that we don't have overclocked Core i7 and Ryzen 7 models in our chart to keep analysis simpler. But those CPUs offer the best value when gaming is your priority.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX beat the stock 1950X and 1920X. And after enabling PBO, it also beat those two models overclocked as high as we dared take them.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and 2990WX were much more competitive in this game once we enabled their PBO feature.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
Socket
TR4
TR4
Cores / Threads
16 / 32
16 / 32
*And nothing else.
Despite all the fan-fare, it seems the 7980xe actually remains the best processor when overclocked overall.
Lastly for gaming, it's still 8700K or 8086 as best, with the 2700x from AMD being the best when you factor gaming and some multi-threaded stuff, while being very competitive price wise.
The 2990wx on the other hand is a slight let down. Too bad they could not get the scaling down between the dies like they did with Threadripper 1. But I have read that was going to be an issue. Maybe AMD did not want the 2990wx to cannibalize their Epyc market.
With that being said, the 2990wx is still a modern marvel of technology, even more so when you consider the price. Only couple of years ago a CPU with less than a third of the cores cost just as much.
Competition sure is grand!
MOD EDIT: watch your profanity