Ryzen Threadripper 2 (2990WX and 2950X) Review: AMD Unleashes 32 Cores

Civilization VI Graphics & AI, Dawn of War III

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI test measures CPU performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance.

Intel's high-end desktop roster dominated the Civilization VI AI benchmark.

Again, Threadripper 2950X fared well compared to previous-gen Threadripper models.

Although Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX landed behind its overclocked predecessors, automated tuning yielded a respectable performance boost.

This test continues to favor Intel architectures, and it's noteworthy that we don't have overclocked Core i7 and Ryzen 7 models in our chart to keep analysis simpler. But those CPUs offer the best value when gaming is your priority.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX beat the stock 1950X and 1920X. And after enabling PBO, it also beat those two models overclocked as high as we dared take them.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and 2990WX were much more competitive in this game once we enabled their PBO feature.

