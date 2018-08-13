Ryzen Threadripper 2 (2990WX and 2950X) Review: AMD Unleashes 32 Cores

Shadow Of War & Project CARS 2
Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Both second-gen Threadripper processors were highly competitive in this game (though Ryzen Threadripper 2950X unsurprisingly offered better performance).
Project CARS 2
Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect frame rates. As a result, Intel's Core i7-8700K kept pace with much more expensive alternatives.
We observed a repeatable spike in our Threadripper 2990WX benchmark results. However, it had little impact on overall performance and registered as only a slight dip in the 99.9th percentile frame time.
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
Socket
TR4
TR4
Cores / Threads
16 / 32
16 / 32
*And nothing else.
Despite all the fan-fare, it seems the 7980xe actually remains the best processor when overclocked overall.
Lastly for gaming, it's still 8700K or 8086 as best, with the 2700x from AMD being the best when you factor gaming and some multi-threaded stuff, while being very competitive price wise.
The 2990wx on the other hand is a slight let down. Too bad they could not get the scaling down between the dies like they did with Threadripper 1. But I have read that was going to be an issue. Maybe AMD did not want the 2990wx to cannibalize their Epyc market.
With that being said, the 2990wx is still a modern marvel of technology, even more so when you consider the price. Only couple of years ago a CPU with less than a third of the cores cost just as much.
Competition sure is grand!
