Mullins And Beema APUs: AMD Gets Serious About Tablet SoCs

Game Benchmarks
We brought games with us that we knew would be lightweight. However, the following two titles turned out to be more demanding than a 4.5 W APU can realistically handle, even with detail settings dialed all the way down. Had I been able to take the platform home with me, I would have revisited my choices. For now, the following results still tell an interesting tale about 3D performance, at least.
The frame rates are low across the board. But the A10 Micro-6700T beats the Celeron J1900 in Grid 2. I was hoping for more in Dota 2. However, it looks like that title prefers Intel's x86 architecture over AMD's. Still, that's not bad for a 4.5 W APU going up against a 10 W SoC designed to drop onto a desktop-class motherboard.
Unfortunately, I couldn't get Dota 2 onto Dell's Venue 8 Pro for Atom Z3740D numbers. That tablet is limited to 1280x800, and I was benchmarking at 1920x1080.
Don't be discouraged by the low frame rates. I've had surprising success getting some great titles running on tablets with Atom processors inside. Hopefully, Mullins pushes progress in that space even further, given AMD's experience with performance-oriented graphics.
Actually, both Dota2 and Grid2 are well known for having low system requirements, and they represented a great opportunity to compare results to the desktop bay trail and kabini platforms. We would have tested these games regardless, but we would have added more, less demanding titles if we had more time.
Interestingly enough, this would mean that the PS4 and Xbone could use Puma+ cores in the future (with turbo disabled obviously).
But yeah, I understand the limited time and environment, and the look at Beema and Mullins is greatly appreciated. I'm *still* looking forward to a commercially-available tablet with an AMD SoC in it, since one never materialized with Temash. That Vizio tablet that used AMD was actually pretty nifty, except for using the Z-60(?) which just wasn't up to scratch. It's too bad Vizio seems to be deprecating its tablet efforts, since an update of that tablet with Mullins in it would be worth looking at.
the tskin temp and tjmax temp look a bit low for outside use. i wonder if it'll be enough to prevent throttling in actual devices.
How did you not read the commentary, yet decide comment on it?
The article is very complimentary to the new APU's game performance. What exactly did you expect? Did you want me to write that its the "SUPERBEST GAMING APU EVAR"?