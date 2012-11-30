Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Hardware Acceleration Performance
Hardware Acceleration
Psychedelic Browsing and WebVizBench fail to run properly on all Android browsers. Fortunately, JSGameBench works just fine. Therefore, with no other tests present, the Hardware Acceleration (HWA) score is determined solely by the JSGameBench results.
Dolphin and Maxthon have a lock on hardware acceleration for the Android platform, earning first and second place (respectively). Sleipnir and the stock browser are respectable third- and fourth-place finishers. Opera takes fifth, with just one-tenth of the Dolphin and Maxthon scores, as Mozilla comes in sixth. Oddly, Google's own Chrome browser takes a miserable last-place finish on Android.
Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.
So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.
When you're running a Nexus device, it's a stock browser...