Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Hardware Acceleration Performance

Hardware Acceleration

Psychedelic Browsing and WebVizBench fail to run properly on all Android browsers. Fortunately, JSGameBench works just fine. Therefore, with no other tests present, the Hardware Acceleration (HWA) score is determined solely by the JSGameBench results.

Dolphin and Maxthon have a lock on hardware acceleration for the Android platform, earning first and second place (respectively). Sleipnir and the stock browser are respectable third- and fourth-place finishers. Opera takes fifth, with just one-tenth of the Dolphin and Maxthon scores, as Mozilla comes in sixth. Oddly, Google's own Chrome browser takes a miserable last-place finish on Android.