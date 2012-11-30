Trending

Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Today is our very first Web Browser Grand Prix on Android. Unlike iOS, Android-based tablets have real competition between browsers. So, how do Chrome, Dolphin, Firefox, Maxthon, Opera Mobile, and Sleipnir stack up against the stock Android browser?

Standards Conformance

Conformance Composite Grade

The conformance composite is the average of four standard conformance benchmark results, divided by the maximum score of each test, and multiplied by 100.

Dolphin scores 82% to earn the top spot in conformance, no doubt thanks to its Jetpack HTML5 engine. Firefox and Chrome manage to tie for a second-place victory with 70%. Opera Mobile takes third place at 62%, followed by Maxthon, Sleipnir, and the stock Android browser in a tie for last place at just 60%.

Drill Down

The charts below contain the results of each standards conformance benchmark.

Note: The highest score in ringmark is determined by the highest number of tests conducted among the competing browsers, and since Dolphin with Jetpack is the only browser to ever pass ringmark's second ring, it changes the game on that benchmark. In fact, Dolphin's only weak spot is in CSS3.

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

General Capability

  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 11:36
    "Stock Android Browser" is a myth. There is NO "Stock" android browser.
    Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.

    So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.
  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 11:37
    Sunspider and Kraken are crap benchmarks. All browsers target these benchmarks for specifc optimisations, that are never actually used on the web.
  • aznshinobi 30 November 2012 11:59
    9539316 said:
    "Stock Android Browser" is a myth. There is NO "Stock" android browser.
    Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.

    So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.

    When you're running a Nexus device, it's a stock browser...
  • adamovera 30 November 2012 12:02
    mayankleoboy1Sunspider and Kraken are crap benchmarks. All browsers target these benchmarks for specifc optimisations, that are never actually used on the web.SunSpider is the next to go for sure, but I haven't heard a ton of criticism regarding Kraken yet. Between BrowserMark, Peacekeeper, and RIABench, we could withdraw all the vendor-developed JS tests.
  • tiret 30 November 2012 12:57
    give me a browser with flash support then we'll talk
  • mayankleoboy1 30 November 2012 13:03
    ^ coming soon to firefox. Project Shumway.
  • tiret 30 November 2012 13:10
    ^ interesting. lets hope it works out... my gf is rather pissed that she can't play farmville on my galaxy tab.
  • fwupow 30 November 2012 13:33
    I've already figured out that Chrome isn't so hot, but the reason why Chrome still wins for me is that it synchronizes bookmarks, passwords, history and a bunch of other stuff across all my computers and devices. That is an indispensable feature for me.
  • wildkitten 30 November 2012 14:56
    tiretgive me a browser with flash support then we'll talkSince Adobe themselves has ended Flash development for all mobile platforms, I don't think you will see many browsers keeping support for it for long. Likely in a year, maybe 18 months, you won't see any support for Flash as, well, what's the point.
  • 30 November 2012 15:01
    Firefox Beta has flash support once you download and install the flash apk - I have it working well on my Nexus 7
