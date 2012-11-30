Which Web Browser Should You Run On Your Android Device?

Standards Conformance
Conformance Composite Grade
The conformance composite is the average of four standard conformance benchmark results, divided by the maximum score of each test, and multiplied by 100.
Dolphin scores 82% to earn the top spot in conformance, no doubt thanks to its Jetpack HTML5 engine. Firefox and Chrome manage to tie for a second-place victory with 70%. Opera Mobile takes third place at 62%, followed by Maxthon, Sleipnir, and the stock Android browser in a tie for last place at just 60%.
Drill Down
The charts below contain the results of each standards conformance benchmark.
Note: The highest score in ringmark is determined by the highest number of tests conducted among the competing browsers, and since Dolphin with Jetpack is the only browser to ever pass ringmark's second ring, it changes the game on that benchmark. In fact, Dolphin's only weak spot is in CSS3.
Each device manufacturer (Samsung, Asus, Lg, HTC) customise/modify the "stock" browser to match the SoC, the TDP, power saving, and specific browser benchmark targeted, for that device.
So this "Stock" browser is actually a modified browser, customised by ASUS to work better with a Tegra3 SoC, in some specifc benchmarks which Asus thinks are more important than others. Its not a representative of all android devices.
When you're running a Nexus device, it's a stock browser...