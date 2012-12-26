Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Inside Cooler Master's Silencio 650

Our Silencio 650 arrived looking a little...used, with screws and slot panels missing. Fortunately, many of the vendors that sell this case have images of all of the items included with it.

The Silencio’s drive cage is divided into three sections, and its center portion is removable in order to accomodate extra-long expansion cards in slots one through six.

Our Silencio 650 came with a pair of Cooler Master-branded 120 mm intake fans, although cheaper versions may omit these. Several additional holes exist for attaching a single 140 mm fan at various heights above the chassis floor.

Cooler Master uses acoustic foam on most of the Silencio 650’s flat surfaces to diminish reflected noise. A small chunk of this foam is found in the upper panel, next to the top fan mount.

Cooler Master is particularly attuned to the cable management needs of exhibition builders, adding more than enough space for even the thickest cables to cross over thinner cables. Yet, the foam in our case makes opening and closing the enclosure difficult due to its thickness and inability to slide.

The Silencio 650 can hold graphics cards up to 17”-long, but we did have a few small problems fitting our 10.5”-wide motherboard inside. While the center drive cage comes out to extend card space, our platform partially obscures the Silencio 650’s cable mounting holes.