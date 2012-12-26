Trending

Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

The pursuit of performance often dictates that we simply live with a loud PC. Enthusiasts sometimes feel forced to choose between reasonable acoustics and the ventilation needed to overclock. Today, we evaluate three cases that promise to deliver both.

Inside Cooler Master's Silencio 650

Our Silencio 650 arrived looking a little...used, with screws and slot panels missing. Fortunately, many of the vendors that sell this case have images of all of the items included with it.

The Silencio’s drive cage is divided into three sections, and its center portion is removable in order to accomodate extra-long expansion cards in slots one through six.

Our Silencio 650 came with a pair of Cooler Master-branded 120 mm intake fans, although cheaper versions may omit these. Several additional holes exist for attaching a single 140 mm fan at various heights above the chassis floor.

Cooler Master uses acoustic foam on most of the Silencio 650’s flat surfaces to diminish reflected noise. A small chunk of this foam is found in the upper panel, next to the top fan mount.

Cooler Master is particularly attuned to the cable management needs of exhibition builders, adding more than enough space for even the thickest cables to cross over thinner cables. Yet, the foam in our case makes opening and closing the enclosure difficult due to its thickness and inability to slide.

The Silencio 650 can hold graphics cards up to 17”-long, but we did have a few small problems fitting our 10.5”-wide motherboard inside. While the center drive cage comes out to extend card space, our platform partially obscures the Silencio 650’s cable mounting holes.

  • jrayx 26 December 2012 11:45
    I like the Silencio 650 features, but the airflow is restricted in the front and bottom. And no one sells that case in my country.
  • James296 26 December 2012 11:46
    sweet, been looking for a quiet gaming case =)
  • dthesleepless 26 December 2012 12:17
    I'd like to see how the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 compares in your testing.

    In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
  • EzioAs 26 December 2012 12:23
    Things I love about silence optimized case: Simple, elegant look. Nothing tacky and doesn't looks like it was made for some 12 years old

    Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case

    It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.

    Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
  • JOSHSKORN 26 December 2012 12:33
    I'd like to see the Fractal Design Define R4 (and/or XL if it's not out of stock, which it currently is) reviewed and compared at some point. It's suppose to be a quiet case. Gaming, not sure about that one.
  • 26 December 2012 12:37
    There is also the Corsair 550D to look at for the quite gaming experience.
  • killerclick 26 December 2012 12:39
    As usual, Cooler Master is mediocre at best. What pathetic company, the only thing they seem to do good is marketing to budget-conscious consumers.
  • EzioAs 26 December 2012 12:55
    9540164 said:
    As usual, Cooler Master is mediocre at best. What pathetic company, the only thing they seem to do good is marketing to budget-conscious consumers.

    I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people
  • mayankleoboy1 26 December 2012 13:17
    ^ except for the high-end cooler master PSU's. They are quite decent, probably because Seasonic actually makes them.
  • Crashman 26 December 2012 13:58
    dthesleeplessI'd like to see how the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1 compares in your testing.In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.JOSHSKORNI'd like to see the Fractal Design Define R4 (and/or XL if it's not out of stock, which it currently is) reviewed and compared at some point. It's suppose to be a quiet case. Gaming, not sure about that one.Perhaps you will...has anybody ever noticed the resemblance between those two?
