Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Inside Cooler Master's Silencio 650
Our Silencio 650 arrived looking a little...used, with screws and slot panels missing. Fortunately, many of the vendors that sell this case have images of all of the items included with it.
The Silencio’s drive cage is divided into three sections, and its center portion is removable in order to accomodate extra-long expansion cards in slots one through six.
Our Silencio 650 came with a pair of Cooler Master-branded 120 mm intake fans, although cheaper versions may omit these. Several additional holes exist for attaching a single 140 mm fan at various heights above the chassis floor.
Cooler Master uses acoustic foam on most of the Silencio 650’s flat surfaces to diminish reflected noise. A small chunk of this foam is found in the upper panel, next to the top fan mount.
Cooler Master is particularly attuned to the cable management needs of exhibition builders, adding more than enough space for even the thickest cables to cross over thinner cables. Yet, the foam in our case makes opening and closing the enclosure difficult due to its thickness and inability to slide.
The Silencio 650 can hold graphics cards up to 17”-long, but we did have a few small problems fitting our 10.5”-wide motherboard inside. While the center drive cage comes out to extend card space, our platform partially obscures the Silencio 650’s cable mounting holes.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people