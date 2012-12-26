Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

More Silencio 650 Features
Two tabs release the Silencio’s center drive cage, extending maximum card length from 11.5” to 17” while removing three hard drive bays.
Above the removable cage, the lowest 5.25” bay is filled with a single-drive 3.5” backplane.
A two-drive backplane in the lower cage lets you pick the storage device you want to boot from. Unfortunately, it does not support 2.5” SSDs, at least not without the aid of a special 3.5” adapter with a properly-aligned end connector.
The backplane’s power connector also feeds the Silencio 650’s fan controller.
An extra-long filter slides in from behind the Silencio 650’s bottom-rear edge, covering both the power supply intake and an empty 120 mm fan mount.
Our Silencio arrived with thicker foam on its right side than the left. We think that probably should have been reversed for an easier fit over our cables, but we re-assembled the case exactly as it arrived.
Cooler Master includes the antiquated AC'97 adapter on its HD Audio connector. five 5-pin USB fitting goes to the case’s top-panel flash media interface.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people