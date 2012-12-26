Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

More Silencio 650 Features

Two tabs release the Silencio’s center drive cage, extending maximum card length from 11.5” to 17” while removing three hard drive bays.

Above the removable cage, the lowest 5.25” bay is filled with a single-drive 3.5” backplane.

A two-drive backplane in the lower cage lets you pick the storage device you want to boot from. Unfortunately, it does not support 2.5” SSDs, at least not without the aid of a special 3.5” adapter with a properly-aligned end connector.

The backplane’s power connector also feeds the Silencio 650’s fan controller.

An extra-long filter slides in from behind the Silencio 650’s bottom-rear edge, covering both the power supply intake and an empty 120 mm fan mount.

Our Silencio arrived with thicker foam on its right side than the left. We think that probably should have been reversed for an easier fit over our cables, but we re-assembled the case exactly as it arrived.

Cooler Master includes the antiquated AC'97 adapter on its HD Audio connector. five 5-pin USB fitting goes to the case’s top-panel flash media interface.