Antec P70 ATX Mid-Tower Case Review

Test Results And Analysis
Today’s test uses the same hardware and settings as the previous be quiet! and Supermicro case reviews, allowing us to produce comparable results without retesting previous samples.
Do those temperatures seem a little high? Generating test results on the P70 without encountering host processor thermal throttling was accomplished only after raising the CPU’s threshold (in UEFI) to 115 °C and lowering the room temperature to a chilly 15°. Though we might have been able to get the CPU temperature down by 10° by using a huge cooler, the P70 appears to be designed for lesser hardware. Perhaps a Core i5 at a similar clock rate and voltage?
Super-thin side panels do little to isolate internal component noises from the outside of the case. Even the Supermicro Gaming S5 with its vented side-panels is slightly quieter.
Hot and noisy are not good adjectives in a cooling-to-noise comparison, though the P70 has a lower price to help excuse its performance deficit. Cheap system builders don’t want canned heat, but cheaper processors usually have less heat to manage.
The point is seen in our charts, where even the combination of poor cooling and noise control isn’t enough to prevent a value win. We should probably recommend the P70 to someone as a result. But we still aren't quite sure who this case is built to attract. Even as the P70 occasionally dips below $60, we wonder whether we should do an exhaustive search for a higher-quality product at a similar price or drop an extra $20 on a true budget-oriented enthusiast chassis. Antec sells those too. Even its venerable Nine Hundred is available for less than $100. Given what we’ve seen here, we’d probably spend more on something better.
Considering it is a $70 case, surely there must be much better options than this for budget builders.
It is 47 because it is on sale. It is a $70 case.
To clean the filters on the 902, it required removing 20(!) screws, and this case requires the removal of the front panel, and thus, both the side panels also. At the least, it looks like the top and rear filters are a bit easier to access, which is a step forward.
Probably not a case I'll be recommending for others to use, even if it is inexpensive.
I own both a 300 and 300-2. My biggest pet peeve about them is having to unplug everything I may have plugged into front jacks and open the side panel to un-clip the front panel so I can remove it every time I want to clean the filters. Another problem with the 300s is that the filter sits so close to the front mesh that dust accumulates directly behind the front mesh' holes - there is not enough space for airflow to spread out evenly across the filter. I would probably need to clean the filter half as often if there was even only 1mm of extra clearance here.
Yet another filter-related pet peeve is the PSU filter: half the dust gets scraped off the filter and sucked right back in when the filter is removed for cleaning. IMO, the 300-2 would have been better off without it, letting the PSU draw from case air like it did in the original 300.
I find it strange that this is lacking side fan mounts. Even the Corsair 200R has those and that is a $60 dollar case right now.
Sometimes, less is more. I would pay $10 more than I paid for my 300-2 for an otherwise identical case that had no side vents, no dedicated PSU filter/intake and no top vent for me to worry about but had direct access to intake filters.
I'm not sure how many users would be trying to squeeze an extended MB into an inexpensive case. I don't see it as a con at all. Many enthusiasts look for more compact cases for ATX/m-ATX builds. If the P70 will often be on sale for <$50 and moving the two top fans to the front as intakes shows better all around performance as I expect, methinks the P70 could be a killer option for moderately priced gaming rigs/workstations.
I'll wait for a more thorough review of the product before making any final judgements...