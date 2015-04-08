be quiet! Silent Base 800 Case Review

The Silent Base 800 is a stylish and quiet choice for users who want to combine the look and price of a full tower with the component space of a mid-tower. Removable/repositionable drive cages make room for larger motherboards and longer cards but reduce the maximum number of drives that can be installed.

Introduction

Power supply brand be quiet! probably knows a thing or two about noise dampening and airflow, so why not build a case? Traditional chassis designs are fairly easy to individualize, ODMs are ready at the production line to supply the parts and the science of noise dampening is already well-known. The Silent Base 800 thus gives us the expected combination of standard ATX dimensions, drive doors, fan covers and foam inserts.

The be quiet! Silent Base 800 only comes in a black base color, but there are also optional silver and orange trim colors available — our test model is black on black.

