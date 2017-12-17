Antec P8 Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The P8 includes motherboard and drive screws, power supply screws, a standoff, and four hook-and-loop cable tie straps.

Cables include the standard front-panel LED and switch set, with a split Power LED to fit both AC-97 (2-pin) and legacy (3-pin) spacing. An HD Audio cable serves front panel jacks, a USB 3.0 cable serves both front-panel ports, and a legacy ATA-style power cable serves nothing but the Antec logo on the front.

Our standard ATX parts fit easily, and we even had enough room to add an ATA power cable to our 850W be quiet! Dark Power Pro after installing the power supply in its bay.

All three included fans are basic LED-lit parts which, when added to the black interior, glass side panel, and power supply filter, fill the perfect combination of fads to get the attention of budget case buyers. At least that appears to be the plan. We’re just happy Antec didn’t sacrifice important stuff, like filters, to fit all these features into the P8’s low price.

The P8 follows a string of budget-priced glass-sided cases we’ve reviewed this year, and two of those were white.

Comparison Cases

BitFenix Nova TG View Site

Fractal Design Meshify C

NZXT S340 Elite View Site

Test Configuration

















Drivers & Settings Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: All Case Content