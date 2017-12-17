Trending

Antec P8 Case Review

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The P8 includes motherboard and drive screws, power supply screws, a standoff, and four hook-and-loop cable tie straps.

Cables include the standard front-panel LED and switch set, with a split Power LED to fit both AC-97 (2-pin) and legacy (3-pin) spacing. An HD Audio cable serves front panel jacks, a USB 3.0 cable serves both front-panel ports, and a legacy ATA-style power cable serves nothing but the Antec logo on the front.

Our standard ATX parts fit easily, and we even had enough room to add an ATA power cable to our 850W be quiet! Dark Power Pro after installing the power supply in its bay.

All three included fans are basic LED-lit parts which, when added to the black interior, glass side panel, and power supply filter, fill the perfect combination of fads to get the attention of budget case buyers. At least that appears to be the plan. We’re just happy Antec didn’t sacrifice important stuff, like filters, to fit all these features into the P8’s low price.

The P8 follows a string of budget-priced glass-sided cases we’ve reviewed this year, and two of those were white.

Comparison Cases

BitFenix Nova TG

Fractal Design Meshify C

NZXT S340 Elite

Test Configuration








Drivers & Settings
ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.2.1019
CPU4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core
MotherboardFirmware 17.8 (02/10/2015)
RAMXMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V)
GraphicsMaximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52


5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • samuel.barrette 17 December 2017 16:08
    Decent case if you can get it on sale. Got it for 50 USD. Slap a top exhaust fan and take off the useless top filter.
  • Lutfij 17 December 2017 16:41
    For getting your feet wet in terms of modding, this would make for an excellent case. Well, provided you can get one for 50-65USD. The price was hiked when some reviewers posted online reviews so that was a bad move by Antec.
  • Co BIY 18 December 2017 01:49
    I like this case. Too bad the performance is meh.

    I don't understand the need for a power supply cover. Is it just to cover up the untidy cables or is it to separate the cooling air streams ?
  • Crashman 18 December 2017 10:58
    20494124 said:
    I like this case. Too bad the performance is meh.

    I don't understand the need for a power supply cover. Is it just to cover up the untidy cables or is it to separate the cooling air streams ?
    People like to pretend it's the later, when it's actually the former :D
  • thundervore 25 January 2018 18:03
    LMAO! They ran the IO cables across the front of the dust filter?
