AOC PDS271 Porsche Design Monitor Review

The PDS271 has superb off-axis image quality. At 45°, there is virtually no color shift, and light falloff is around 30%. If we didn’t know better, we might think it’s using an AHVA panel part. From the top, the color shifts to red but detail looks good except for the darkest steps, which are more gray than black. Among LCD monitors, it doesn’t get much better.

There is no obvious glow or bleed in our PDS271 sample. There is, however, a slight center hotspot that spoils the score, sending it just above our 10% threshold. White field uniformity is a little better at 9.37%. These numbers are acceptable and perhaps better than expected given how thin the panel is. At a variation of 1.32dE, color tone is visibly perfect across the screen.

Gamers who want a bolder color presentation might consider the PDS271, but it is restricted by a 60Hz maximum refresh rate. The panel is as responsive as its competitors, so the deal breaker might come down to resolution. With no adaptive refresh (or DisplayPort for that matter) available, casual play is probably the limit for this display. The FHD Dell SE2717H runs at 75Hz and therefore takes the top spot in both tests.

