Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

How We Tested The Aorus X7 Pro

Test Hardware Configurations Aorus X7 Pro MSI GT60-2PC-424US Q3 $1600 Performance PC Processor Intel Core i7-4870HQ: 2.5 - 3.7GHz, Four Physical Cores Intel Core i7-4800MQ: 2.7 - 3.7GHz, Four Physical Cores Intel Core i7-4790K: 4.0GHz - 4.40GHz, Four Physical Cores Graphics 2x Nvidia GTX 970M: 1038MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000, SLI Nvidia GTX 870M: 967MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000 PowerColor 290X: 1050MHz GPU, GDDR5-5400 Memory 16GB Crucial DDR3-1866 CAS 10-10-10-30 8GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel) 8GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 8-9-9-24 Motherboard Gigabyte X7V3: BGA1364, HM87 Express MS-16F4: FCPGA946, HM87 Express MSI Z97 Gaming 5: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express Case Aorus X7 MSI GT60 Enermax Ostrog GT CPU Cooler Aorus X7 MSI GT60 Phanteks PH-TC14PE 140mm Hard Drive 2x Lite-On LMT-256L9M 256GB mSATA 6Gb/s SSD, RAID 0 HGST HTS721010A9E630: 1TB, 7200RPM, 32MB cache Plextor M6S PX-256M6S 256GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Chicony A11-200P1A: 200W, 19V, Level V Efficiency (~87%) Delta ADP-180NB: 180W 19.5V, External EVGA SuperNova 750 B2: 750W, 80 PLUS Bronze Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia Mobile Version 344.24 Nvidia Mobile Version 337.5 AMD Catalyst 14.4 Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1027 Intel INF 9.4.0.1023 Intel INF 9.4.0.1026

MSI GT60 Dominator View Site

Unlike boutiques that can match hardware to specific test requirements, Aorus sells turnkey systems with limited configuration options. That sales method provides buyers with improved pricing, but also forces us to compare the X7 Pro to another pre-configured system. MSI’s GT60-2PC Dominator is the closest of our previously-tested machines, but it has only one GPU.

A head-to-head between a single GeForce GTX 970M and one GTX 870M would have required us to remove one of the modules from the X7 Pro, except Aorus doesn't use modules. The next option was to chisel the second GPU off the X7 Pro’s motherboard. We didn’t do that either. Rather than destroy the notebook to get accurate single-GPU power numbers, we decided to put more of our focus on the performance aspect.

Aorus was so certain that its notebook would deliver desktop-class gaming performance that it offered to send along a GeForce GTX 980 discrete card for the sole purpose of making the comparison. After the firm failed to meet both its own delivery deadline and its desktop hardware commitment, I decided to put it up against my System Builder Marathon $1600 Performance PC using the full set of SBM benchmarks.