Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Results: Far Cry 3 And Grid 2
Far Cry 3
We don’t even need to use an ultra-high-quality preset to see Nvidia's SLI technology destroy battery mode in Far Cry 3. The X7 Pro runs superbly from the wall with both cards enabled, and runs superbly from the battery when only one GPU is used. Surely, the company is working on a fix for this.
Plugged-in, the X7 Pro looks even better at Far Cry 3’s Ultra preset; it's lead grows slightly against my own desktop system. Unplugged, SLI looks even worse, though.
Once again, disabling SLI transforms the battery-powered X7 Pro into a gaming master. If BatteryBoost saves the day and SLI disables that feature, maybe Nvidia should automatically disable the second GPU whenever an SLI-equipped notebook is unplugged?
Grid 2
Our most mainstream Grid 2 settings favor fast memory, and the X7 Pro rules supreme. As higher resolutions begin to put more pressure on graphics, the X7 Pro’s SLI configuration retains its lead.
SLI isn’t so nice away from the wall, though. As we increase settings, we see that BatteryBoost does a better job of keeping frame rates up.
I mean, I can somehow even understand the zombie drain by the other gpu, but even so: how is it possible that if you just write a word document and read news from the internet, you get something like 2h of battery life.
Obviously, the person who purchases this might not need even 1h battery life ever, but that does not change the fact that something seems to be wrong here, or even broken, when the previous gen laptop achieves 5-6h of battery life in such scenarios.
I am like 95% sure that either the power saving options were not enabled, or they were not functioning properly or some component was flawed or some driver was misbehaving. Or then something else weird was going on.
In any case, I am 100% certain that I can get 3-4h of battery life in a light use, non-gaming scenario with a properly built laptop even if it was sporting this kind of hardware (ie. i7-4870HQ, 970M SLI, 17,3" FHD...)