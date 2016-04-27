ASRock H170M Pro4S And H170M-ITX/ac Motherboard Reviews

Micro And Mini For Less Money
Today, we're looking at two more H170-chipset motherboard samples, both from ASRock. Are they worthy of consideration, particularly in comparison to the H170 boards previously reviewed? We already know that this chipset is fairly robust, offering many of the features available in the top-tier Z170 chipset. But this chipset also leaves out most of the tweaking, and there is no lane splitting, so there is no SLI or (proper) Crossfire. If you're building to play or work on your PC rather than with your PC, you'll most likely find everything you need here.
Like with the previous boards, if you've decided that H170 meets your needs, there aren't too many differences, but there are a few that might matter. Here's how the features compare between today's two samples.
Specifications
MORE: Best MotherboardsMORE:
How To Choose A MotherboardMORE: All Motherboard Content
MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List
It's a low priority, because interest in nearly identical products isn't going to be high, but I've got two more H170 boards left, the H170 Pro4 and the H170 Pro4S, also both ASRock. I want to get one of them on the bench tonight. In order to maintain interest, I may use it to generate a couple more data points, like comparing Windows 8 and Windows 10 through the same tests.
The Pro4s description of the DVI-I port limitation is missing the words 'do not'
'VGA adapters (do not) work on DVI-I ports, so an adapter won't be an option here.'
The only thing is I know most people would opt for audio pass through via the HDMI port but I equally know folks who yet have an audio/video receiver that handles discrete multi channel surround sound so a higher quality audio chip would be something in my books though it would only jack up the prices up and float this board closer to enthusiast grade boards.