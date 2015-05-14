Three Sub-$100 LGA1150 Mini-ITX Motherboards

How We Tested
I assembled all three builds in an open case. All of the components except the motherboards were the same. Windows, its drivers and the benchmarks were reloaded for each board.
Test System Components
|CPU
|Intel Pentium G3258
|CPU Cooler
|Boxed Cooler
|RAM
|Mushkin Enhanced Stealth 996995S 8GB DDR3-1600 Dual-Channel Kit
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GV-N730D5-2GI GT 730 902MHz Core 5000 MT/s 2GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Mushkin Enhanced Chronos G2 MKNSSDCR120GB-G2, 120GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|be quiet! Straight Power 10 500W CM
Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8.1 with Update x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia 347.25
Settings
|ASRock H81M-ITX
|ASRock H97M-ITX/ac
|Gigabyte B85N Phoenix WiFi
|PCB Revision
|Not visible
|1.02
|2.0
|100.0 MHz BCLK
|99.94 (-0.06%)
|99.94 (-0.06%)
|99.76 (-0.24%)
A colleague, also testing motherboards, provided some of his results. They obviously took a lot of time and effort to generate. But looking at them did not discourage me from skipping benchmark sections in future motherboard articles. They were too similar to base a buying decision on, and that's what I hope to do here. Still, some basic benchmarking is required to check for anomalies.
Benchmark Suite
|PCMark 8
|Version: 2.3.293 Work, Home, and Creative Benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version: 2015.01.21.15 Memory Bandwidth
|Crystal DiskMark 3.03
|Sequential Read
|Unigine Heaven 4.0
|Version 4.0, Built-in Benchmark Basic: DirectX 9, Low Detail, 1280x720, 2xAA, No Tessellation Custom: DirectX11, High Detail, 1280x720, 0xAA, No Tessellation
All tests were run with the CPU at stock settings. However, I used Intel XMP settings for the RAM, getting as close to the labeled settings as the boards (or CPU) allow. I used a Kill-A-Watt meter rather than my UPS' read-out for power. With the system off, the UPS on its own draws about 6W.
I selected the Heaven 4.0 Custom Settings to try to improve appearance without killing performance on the test system's basic hardware. Removing AA seems to have helped. I ran only the sequential benchmark in CrystalDiskMark because I was interested in testing the chipset SATA and USB 3.0 throughput, not the attached drives. Similarly, I looked for bandwidth differences in the RAM.
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2625445/build-log-consolidated-middle-school-builds.html
My students have been building successfully with the ASRock H97 ITX/ac and it does everything you say. What challenges there are, like getting those tiny connectors on the WiFi card to fit into the sockets on the antenna wires, add texture, and frustration, to the building experience.
All customers are satisfies at the moment and we are trying a Z97E ITX/ac build now.
The i5 4460/GTX970 configuration is being updated to a GTX 980 and 4k monitor.
Some folks may consider to pay a bit more for AsRock Rack boards if they are looking for personal or enterprise-grade storage (NAS server/box) based on ZFS. E.g., a typical home box config:
1) Core i3 4360T (35W) + C226M WS uATX board + 8GB ECC RAM
The more I think about it, the more I like the H97 chipset; the only thing you really give up is overclocking "K" CPUs. In the old days, you almost had to overclock to get good performance, but CPUs are so much faster today it seems less of a requirement unless you're down in Pentium territory; but that one can be overclocked on H97.
If you can justify the additional cost you should like the Z97E ITX/ac. I have both of these boards in different builds. While the H97M ITX/ac is a nice board, the Z97E ITX/ac is nicer all around. For me it is about a $30 USD premium.
I'm working on more boards now. Once again, ASRock has sent two. I bought one, and I believe Tom's is buying others.
As to the prices, they've jumped around in the last month or so.
One thing I think the article showed is that the price jump from H81 to another chipset buys quite a bit.
As to B85 vs. H97, it depends on your uses. In this case, Gigabyte's superior network adapters are worthwhile if you don't care about specific H97 features like RAID.