Three Sub-$100 LGA1150 Mini-ITX Motherboards

Introduction
As a long-time reader, forum participant and now moderator at Tom's Hardware, I have eagerly devoured build articles and comparison pieces for years. When I was given the opportunity to address a particular market segment - one that has not always been well-represented - I jumped at the chance. Little did I realize how difficult it would be to find the proper focus. I wanted to provide another useful "data point" on which enthusiasts might base rational buying decisions. I have seen enough motherboard comparisons over the years to be skeptical of the value of standard benchmarks, such as would be used to compare graphics cards, CPUs or even storage devices. I know some of that matters, though, so I wanted to be sure to run the numbers that would turn up any anomalies. As you'll see, I found two. One may not matter much to most users and the other turned out to provide an excellent lesson, which wasn't even relevant to motherboards.
Aside from the benchmarks, though, what might set a handful of mini-ITX motherboards apart? This form factor offers limited surface area, so you won't find the wide variety of options found on larger boards. That doesn't mean there are no differences, however, as we will see.
Three boards made their way onto my test bench. Two were provided by ASRock and Tom's Hardware sent over a model from Gigabyte. It seems that vendors aren't too interested in this segment either, though I have a hard time understanding why. I live in the entry-level end of the build spectrum, and playing "what-if" is one of the fastest ways to bust a budget. It's been years since I needed a feature that wasn't available on one of these smaller boards. So, for whom might these specific boards be a good or bad choice? Let's find out.
Technical Specifications
All of these boards have decent audio codecs. The ALC892 has a 97 dB SNR on the outputs, and the ALC898 has a pro-quality 110 dB SNR. If you are building an HTPC, these boards should all provide good sound to your speakers or amplifier.
My students have been building successfully with the ASRock H97 ITX/ac and it does everything you say. What challenges there are, like getting those tiny connectors on the WiFi card to fit into the sockets on the antenna wires, add texture, and frustration, to the building experience.
All customers are satisfies at the moment and we are trying a Z97E ITX/ac build now.
The i5 4460/GTX970 configuration is being updated to a GTX 980 and 4k monitor.
Some folks may consider to pay a bit more for AsRock Rack boards if they are looking for personal or enterprise-grade storage (NAS server/box) based on ZFS. E.g., a typical home box config:
1) Core i3 4360T (35W) + C226M WS uATX board + 8GB ECC RAM
The more I think about it, the more I like the H97 chipset; the only thing you really give up is overclocking "K" CPUs. In the old days, you almost had to overclock to get good performance, but CPUs are so much faster today it seems less of a requirement unless you're down in Pentium territory; but that one can be overclocked on H97.
If you can justify the additional cost you should like the Z97E ITX/ac. I have both of these boards in different builds. While the H97M ITX/ac is a nice board, the Z97E ITX/ac is nicer all around. For me it is about a $30 USD premium.
I'm working on more boards now. Once again, ASRock has sent two. I bought one, and I believe Tom's is buying others.
As to the prices, they've jumped around in the last month or so.
One thing I think the article showed is that the price jump from H81 to another chipset buys quite a bit.
As to B85 vs. H97, it depends on your uses. In this case, Gigabyte's superior network adapters are worthwhile if you don't care about specific H97 features like RAID.