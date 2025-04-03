Asus' budget AM5 motherboard, Prime B650-Plus WiFi, is now only $124

By published

Step on to the AM5 platform for less.

If you're rocking an older PC system and looking for an economical upgrade, perhaps to the latest AM5 system, then today's deal can help. At just $124, this motherboard from Asus is firmly positioned on the budget end of the scale when it comes to current motherboard prices. But don't let the budget terminology put you off, as this mobo still has all the main features you would need - primarily the CPU socket - but also the necessary DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0 support, and plenty of USB ports. It doesn't use the latest WiFi 7 receiver, but do you even have a WiFi 7-capable router or network to pair it with? If you do, it will cost you a little more to find a motherboard with built-in WiFi 7 - alternatively, you could get a separate WiFi card or adapter.

This motherboard deal on the Asus Prime B650-Plus WiFi is available at Amazon for just $124. When this board first launched, it was commanding a $180 price tag, and since then, the usual list price has been around $150, with the all-time low price at $119. This deal price shaves around $25 off the usual asking price.

The Asus Prime B650-Plus WiFi comes with support for AMD Ryzen 7000/8000/9000-series processors, a 2.5 Gb LAN port, PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, USB Type-C ports, and a header for connecting a Thunderbolt 4 connection to your case.

Asus Prime B650-Plus WiFi: now $124 at Amazon (was $149)
A budget AM5 motherboard offering from Asus that gives you WiFi 6E, support for Ryzen 7000/8000/9000-series CPUs, 2.5 Gb LAN, PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, USB Type-C, and even a header for a Thunderbolt 4 connection to your case.

The Asus Prime B650-Plus WiFi is an ATX-sized motherboard, so it will need a mid-tower-sized or larger case to accompany its Length. The rear I/O does not come pre-fitted with a plate either, so you must install that into your chosen case before installing the motherboard.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for April 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • logainofhades
    I would avoid that board. The non Wifi version failed Hardware Unboxed's VRM testing, and doesn't appear to be any different than the wifi version, on that front.
    Reply
