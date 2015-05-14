Three Sub-$100 LGA1150 Mini-ITX Motherboards

Benchmark Results
As you can see, there's barely one percent of difference to report. Perhaps the only oddity is that, despite having the lowest BCLK, Gigabyte's board comes out a little ahead on the CPU benchmark.
Once again, there are insignificant differences in RAM bandwidth among these boards.
The Heaven preset was my brief attempt to find settings that looked better than the defaults, without eating performance. And it looks like I succeeded, if only slightly. We still haven't found any real performance differences, though. That's finally about to change though; after all, I did promise some anomalies.
You can decide if it matters that Gigabyte's board slurps more power under a CPU load, running a little hotter in the process. It has the lowest BCLK, so I went back to the features to look for a cause. Is the LED underglow causing our anomalous results? Nope, that made less than a 1W difference.
Almost as an afterthought, I decided to take a brief look at network throughput. And since I don't have a NAS, I used the ubiquitous speedtest.net. I consider this an imprecise test in my current environment, which does not isolate how much bandwidth my neighbors might be using. Still, it might tell us something.
Gigabyte's network interfaces prove to be much faster than ASRock's offerings. Its wireless adapter even stomped on the Powerline speeds. Could that speedy wireless adapter also explain the added power consumption? I unbolted it from the board and re-checked. Nope. That was only a 2W savings.
Overclocking
Each of these boards is able to overclock the Pentium G3258. I hoped to get 4.2GHz, and did. But that overclock was not stable under Prime95 on any of the three platforms. I bracketed a colleague's settings and decided that I lost the silicon lottery this time. All of the boards were stable at 4GHz.
One by One
So, was anything else notable about each of these boards?
My students have been building successfully with the ASRock H97 ITX/ac and it does everything you say. What challenges there are, like getting those tiny connectors on the WiFi card to fit into the sockets on the antenna wires, add texture, and frustration, to the building experience.
All customers are satisfies at the moment and we are trying a Z97E ITX/ac build now.
The i5 4460/GTX970 configuration is being updated to a GTX 980 and 4k monitor.
Some folks may consider to pay a bit more for AsRock Rack boards if they are looking for personal or enterprise-grade storage (NAS server/box) based on ZFS. E.g., a typical home box config:
1) Core i3 4360T (35W) + C226M WS uATX board + 8GB ECC RAM
The more I think about it, the more I like the H97 chipset; the only thing you really give up is overclocking "K" CPUs. In the old days, you almost had to overclock to get good performance, but CPUs are so much faster today it seems less of a requirement unless you're down in Pentium territory; but that one can be overclocked on H97.
If you can justify the additional cost you should like the Z97E ITX/ac. I have both of these boards in different builds. While the H97M ITX/ac is a nice board, the Z97E ITX/ac is nicer all around. For me it is about a $30 USD premium.
I'm working on more boards now. Once again, ASRock has sent two. I bought one, and I believe Tom's is buying others.
As to the prices, they've jumped around in the last month or so.
One thing I think the article showed is that the price jump from H81 to another chipset buys quite a bit.
As to B85 vs. H97, it depends on your uses. In this case, Gigabyte's superior network adapters are worthwhile if you don't care about specific H97 features like RAID.