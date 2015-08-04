ASRock H97M Pro4 Motherboard Review

In The Box

This board, like many in this segment, comes with minimal accessories. You get the board, manual, driver CD, I/O shield and a couple of SATA 6Gb/s cables. Another one or two would be nice, but their omission is unlikely to inconvenience the average builder.

In general, I like the layout of this board. The CR2032 battery is readily accessible, as are all ports and headers, which tend to be around the edges with a couple of exceptions. I like that the SATA 6Gb/s ports are the right-angle type, as this prevents any of them from being blocked by expansion cards. If you use cables with clips on them, they will all face up, so you will need to remove a top cable to get to the one below it. Even if you install a long graphics card, it will just miss the USB3.0 header. However, it will prevent the RAM latches from opening on that side; you'll need to remove a long graphics card first before adding or removing RAM. There are four DIMM slots, with latches on both ends. The front-panel audio connector is in the center of the board rather than an edge, so you may not have an easy way to hide that cable. The same is true for the three-pin CHA_FAN2 header. The CLRMOS1 header (including a jumper block) is between that and the battery, and is easy to reach. The 8-pin CPU power cable is near the right edge, and there is nothing directly between it and the edge of the board, leaving a straight shot to any cable-management opening. All capacitors are solid, and chokes are the more efficient ferrite core. The front-panel header is in the usual place on the bottom left, and there is a speaker header there as well so you can hear any BIOS error beeps. There are no LEDs on the board, including +5VSB or diagnostic indicators.