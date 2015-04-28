ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review

Power, Heat And Efficiency
ASRock’s X99 Extreme3 needs less power at idle, and that’s probably because it has fewer on-board components compared to the next-higher price level to which it’s being compared. It consumes a few more watts than the X99 Extreme4 under full load though, and its hotter voltage regulator is the only feasible explanation for the difference.
Power and efficiency are rated against all 11 previously-tested X99 motherboards, where the stripped-down X99 Extreme3 comes out 4.6% more miserly than an average that includes its better-equipped rivals.
Unless I completely missed something, that is a typo, 4790k cannot be paired with a X99 motherboard.
Recycled charts, it could take a while to replace the typo version with the corrected version. Thanks for pointing this out.
I am not saying Intel and motherboard manufacturers need to go to that extreme, but we have reached a point where removing some of these old ports will allow manufacturers to save money and pass them to the buyer.
Is there really a need for a PS/2 port on a performance motherboard? Why not remove all the USB 2.0 ports and maybe add 2 more USB 3.0 ports.
I recently purchased a MSI motherboards called GAMING 5, it is a gaming motherboard (duhh), marketed towards people on the gaming/performance side. Obviously anyone buying this board in the retail store is buying it with an intent to play games, and almost no one who games in 2015 uses a VGA or DVI ports, it also has PS/2 port.
I am paying for these useless features that regular people almost no longer use, let alone gamers or people who are into PC building. You can include a HDMI to VGA or DVI adapter just in case someone out there still needs them.
I think they need to start removing some of the legacy ports and chips and make boards cleaner, cheaper and more affordable to manufacture and buy.
Call me crazy or missing the point but I would almost rather save even more and just stick with Z97.
Btw, Filippo's SLI article implies 3-way SLI at x8/x4/x4 would likely work,
since his tests showed no limitations with 2-way at x8/x8, but of course
NV doesn't support it. See the section entitled, "How Many PCIe Lanes
Do You Need?".
Ian.
Edit* After looking at the prices on PCpartpicker, this board is pointless, unless it becomes much cheaper.
I really hope the MSI X99S SLI Plus gets reviewed soon. It looks to be a promising budget board for X99.
That will be a very expensive system, life is too short to wait until all that hits the market and becomes somewhat affordable.