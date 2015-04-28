ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review

Introduction
Value-minded performance enthusiasts have expressed great interest in the bottom of Intel’s high-end LGA 2011-v3 platform, including the Core i7-5820K seen in our recent SBM Alternative PC. But factoring economics into high-end configurations always leaves a catch (or three). Half of the problem is total cost. Buyers on a budget generally don’t want to pay more than $200 for a motherboard or DRAM. Memory manufacturers are attacking this conundrum with 16GB DDR4-2400 kits priced under $200 for at least a month, and ASRock has been right beside them with its X99 Extreme3 motherboard.
We don’t expect a bunch of added features from a low-cost board, and ASRock doesn’t provide them in its X99 Extreme3. The primary up-market interface is a four-lane PCIe 3.0 M.2 slot, and even that kicks down to a single-lane link when it's forced into SATA mode. ASRock still fits the board with the chipset’s full complement of USB 3.0 connections, including four at the I/O panel and two through a front-panel header. It even adds an I/O panel-accessible CLR_CMOS button to aid overclockers. Here’s how the board’s full specs compare to several mid-priced models:
Unless I completely missed something, that is a typo, 4790k cannot be paired with a X99 motherboard.
Recycled charts, it could take a while to replace the typo version with the corrected version. Thanks for pointing this out.
I am not saying Intel and motherboard manufacturers need to go to that extreme, but we have reached a point where removing some of these old ports will allow manufacturers to save money and pass them to the buyer.
Is there really a need for a PS/2 port on a performance motherboard? Why not remove all the USB 2.0 ports and maybe add 2 more USB 3.0 ports.
I recently purchased a MSI motherboards called GAMING 5, it is a gaming motherboard (duhh), marketed towards people on the gaming/performance side. Obviously anyone buying this board in the retail store is buying it with an intent to play games, and almost no one who games in 2015 uses a VGA or DVI ports, it also has PS/2 port.
I am paying for these useless features that regular people almost no longer use, let alone gamers or people who are into PC building. You can include a HDMI to VGA or DVI adapter just in case someone out there still needs them.
I think they need to start removing some of the legacy ports and chips and make boards cleaner, cheaper and more affordable to manufacture and buy.
Call me crazy or missing the point but I would almost rather save even more and just stick with Z97.
Btw, Filippo's SLI article implies 3-way SLI at x8/x4/x4 would likely work,
since his tests showed no limitations with 2-way at x8/x8, but of course
NV doesn't support it. See the section entitled, "How Many PCIe Lanes
Do You Need?".
Ian.
Edit* After looking at the prices on PCpartpicker, this board is pointless, unless it becomes much cheaper.
I really hope the MSI X99S SLI Plus gets reviewed soon. It looks to be a promising budget board for X99.
That will be a very expensive system, life is too short to wait until all that hits the market and becomes somewhat affordable.