ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1 And Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1

Software

ASRock Formula Drive and Fatal1ty F-Stream differ only in logo. Both programs pushed our CPU to 4.30 GHz at 1.25V using automatic tuning and stability test methods, and both programs carry over the “Optimized CPU OC Settings” from firmware. Both motherboards also require a reboot to switch between firmware-based overclocking profiles.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The “Tools” menu of both programs provides access to most of ASRock’s legacy software, including a functional RAMDisk, network packet prioritization, an “off” switch for front-panel LEDs, a fan tuning application carried over from firmware, a heat-cycling program to reduce condensation in extra-damp environments, a USB key-based login app and a program to enable or disable power to hard drives connected through the HDD Saver power cable.

I don’t put a lot of faith in software overclocking, so I wasn’t shocked when the “Apply” button didn’t work after a “BCLK Frequency” change. Perhaps something wasn’t configured properly in firmware…

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

While there are plenty of hardware features to admire between these two nearly-identical motherboards, the biggest change in software compared to their cheaper siblings is found under the “System Browser” button of “System Info”. The popup shows readings from a plethora of integrated motherboard temperature sensors.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Included with freeware utilities in its App Shop program, ASRock Live Update provides access to the company’s update servers.

Unlike the limited-function or broken apps of some competitors, ASRock Timing Configurator provides full access to most memory timings, including CAS latency, and it works in real time (as confirmed with CPU-Z).

XFast LAN is a customized version of cFOS network optimization software included with all ASRock boards, even those that include other packet prioritization software.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

ASRock’s Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1 also includes the app designed specifically for its special Killer Network controller.

The Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1 driver disk includes a copy of XSplit’s software, though most users will probably want to download the newest version. The included premium upgrade code works for three months.