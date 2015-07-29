ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1 And Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1

MSI X99S Mpower deals 4GB RAM Memory Microstar... Amazon £36.17 View

Overclocking Performance

BIOS Frequency & Voltage Settings

ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1 Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1 BIOS P1.20 (06/01/2015) P1.20 (06/01/2015) Base Clock 96-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) 96-300 MHz (0.1 MHz) CPU Multiplier 12x-120x (1x) 12x-120x (1x) DRAM Data Rates 800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz) 800-3200 (200/266.6 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.80-2.00V (1 mV) 0.80-2.00V (1 mV) VCCIN 1.20-2.30V (10 mV) 1.20-2.30V (10 mV) PCH Voltage 1.00-1.50V (25 mV) 1.00-1.50V (25 mV) DRAM Voltage 1.00-1.80V (10 mV) 1.00-1.80V (10 mV) CAS Latency 4-31 Cycles 4-31 Cycles tRCD 5-31 Cycles 5-31 Cycles tRP 5-31 Cycles 5-31 Cycles tRAS 10-63 Cycles 10-63 Cycles

The X99 OC Formula/3.1 reached the ordinary 4.40 GHz achievable by this CPU sample at 1.28V, but the Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1 came up a little short of that mark. Both produced extra-high DRAM clocks, both use the same PCB, and both have the same power circuitry, so it does look like there’s a little luck involved in picking a motherboard. The Rampage V Extreme/U3.1 proved its worth as a memory overclocking rig, while the 4.40 GHz that affects both it and the OC Formula 3.1 appears to be a new, reduced ceiling for our aging CPU.

We began checking bandwidth at unqualified memory data rates when we found a board that performed worse as it was overclocked. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the X99 OC Formula/3.1 or Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1. The top boards in this regard (Asus and MSI) were barely faster.