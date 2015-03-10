Asus Matrix Platinum GeForce GTX 980 Review

How We Tested Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980
Surely you know all about Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980 by now. The Maxwell architecture is both fast and efficient. If this is news to you, check out Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 And 980 Review: Maximum Maxwell, our in-depth review of the features and performance of Nvidia's flagship. In brief, the GeForce GTX 980 is about as fast as a GeForce GTX 780 Ti for much less money and a lower 165W TDP.
Of course, today we're focusing on Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980. We'll look at the card's special features, the cooler's thermal and acoustic performance, power consumption and overclocking headroom.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-5930K (Haswell-E), 3.5/3.7GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011-v3, 15MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Overclocked to 4.2GHz
|Motherboard
|MSI X99S Xpower AC (LGA 2011-v3) Chipset: Intel X99 Express, BIOS v1.5
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Crucial Ballistix DDR4-2400, 4 x 4GB, 1200MHz, CL 16-16-16-39 2T
|Graphics
|Asus Matrix Platinum GeForce GTX 9801241MHz GPU, 4GB GDDR5 at 1753MHz (7009MT/s)Zotac GeForce GTX 980 AMP! Omega Edition1203MHz GPU, 4GB GDDR5 at 1762MHz (7048MT/s)Reference GeForce GTX 9801126MHz GPU, 2GB GDDR5 at 1750MHz (7000MT/s)
|SSD
|Samsung 840 Pro, 256GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s
|Power
|Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 10, 850W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2015/03/03/asus_rog_poseidon_gtx_980_platinum_video_card_review/4#.VP6eCvmUe2Y
While both cards carry the "Platinum" moniker, they're built on very different underlying boards, with differing power delivery (10-phase for the Poseidon vs 14-phase for the Matrix); the Poseidon being designed for "normal" use, so to speak, and the Matrix designed for breaking LN2 based overclocking records. Honestly, if someone plans to only run it on air, the Matrix is simply overpriced. If they already have a water cooling setup, for the same cost they could get the Poseidon and have a warranty supported liquid cooled 980.
than the Zotac. I've seen lots of people on forums with the EVGA listed in their sig,
but hardly anyone with this Zotac. The EVGA @ stock gives 14512 gfx score for
Firestrike, beating the Matrix Platinum.
Btw, 1329MHz for an oc is really low. I've seen numerous people on forums going
well over 1400 (check the techpowerup Unigine threads). I was able to get 1366
in just a couple of minutes, without any real effort as regards optimisations or
seeing what the voltage limits were. Some people are getting 1500+ with their 980s.
Ian.
PS. Can you confirm whether the Matrix Platinum is genuinely a 2 slot card?
By that I mean, earlier models of some cards of this type are often fractionally
wider than 2 slots, eg. the MSI GTX 580 3GB LX. For mbds with normal 2-slot
spacing, it can make fitting more than one card a real pain (rear fan clash).
This GPU managed in max overclock (25%) to beat a max overclocked (18%) Sapphire TriX 290X by 25%!!! in their tests.
Well I think this worth $100 premium...
Indeed Gigabyte did a great work on their latest coolers.
I think Galax HOF cards have VRM cooling too.
Also, I think there's an error on the second page (How we Tested Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980), under the "Graphics" section. It lists the stock GTX 980 as having only 2 GB of VRAM, but I think it has 4 GB.