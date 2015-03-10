Asus Matrix Platinum GeForce GTX 980 Review

How We Tested Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980

Surely you know all about Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980 by now. The Maxwell architecture is both fast and efficient. If this is news to you, check out Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 And 980 Review: Maximum Maxwell, our in-depth review of the features and performance of Nvidia's flagship. In brief, the GeForce GTX 980 is about as fast as a GeForce GTX 780 Ti for much less money and a lower 165W TDP.

Of course, today we're focusing on Asus' Matrix Platinum GTX 980. We'll look at the card's special features, the cooler's thermal and acoustic performance, power consumption and overclocking headroom.

MSI X99S XPower AC View Site

Crucial Ballistix 16GB Kit (4GBx4) View Site