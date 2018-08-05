Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming ATX Motherboard Review: 44-Lane CPU Ready

How We Test
Additional cores create additional thermal and power loads that can push other hardware to its limits, yet the parts we’re hoping to push to their maximum are all on the motherboard. Intel’s 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X CPU is a great product for stressing the voltage regulators of various X299 motherboards, particularly under our full-AVX-load overclocking stability test.
Test Hardware
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
The tremendous heat the Core i9-7900X produced required we use nothing less than the award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid cooler system. Getting its fans to blow sufficiently over each motherboard’s voltage regulator required additional design consideration: Of the cases we had on hand, Cooler Master’s HAF-XB had the best layout.
Comparison Products
Similar pricing pits the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming against the AsRock X299 Taichi, Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3, and MSIs X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC. Each of these is designed for overclocking, and the feature sets of all four are also designed to attract similar buyers.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAACrazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium Preset, No AFUltra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AFVery High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AFUltra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
you need to stop focusing on SLI and think about more cards to add. With today GPU power , we dont need more than Two GPUs of High end cards.
To be fair, Gaming is in the name of the "Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming" in regards to SLI.
If you wanted to install a raid or NVME card in this motherboard you very well could.
But this isn't a workstation motherboard and isn't marketed as such.
For your needs you would be much better suited to the ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME which supports 4 pci-e slots in a x16/x8/x16/x8 configuration, ECC ram, 3 - m.2 drives and a Threadripper cpu to make all those lanes possible.
I mean it's a ROG board but as a platform the X299 is pressured on both performance and cost by better Intel and AMD solutions...
Why not see it if the bios is designed to see the split lanes between three slots ? I dont get your x1 mode at all , and I dont get it why only one SSD will be shown ..
Per Asus, PCIe x16 slot configuration is:
44-lane CPU: x16/x16/x8
28-lane CPU: x16/x8/x1
16-lane CPU: x16/x0/x1, x8/x8/x1
So there's your x1. Now if you're running a passive x8 adapter card, the first four lanes go to the first M.2 drive, the second four lanes go to the second M.2 drive. But, there's only one lane on the third slot with a 28-lane CPU, so if you put your passive adapter there, the first M.2 drive gets one lane and the second M.2 drive gets no lanes.