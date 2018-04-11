AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate Desktop Review: A Custom-Shop Ryzen Powerhouse

Gaming Benchmarks

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

The AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate is able to perform above our X370 test rig in the Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmarks thanks to its overclocked processor. However, the boosted CPU frequency doesn’t add significant performance in this particular game. The Battle Box only averages 1 FPS more at 1080p, and the lead is significantly diminished as you turn up the resolution to 1440p and 4K.

Bioshock Infinite

Bioshock Infinite gives us a better look at how the CPU frequency can affect performance at lower resolutions, with the Battle Box Ultimate surpassing our reference rig by double digits at 1080p. Increasing the pixel count shifts the bottleneck to the GPU, and the lead is less significant. At 4K, the Battle Box’s average frame-rate advantage is reduced to less than 1 FPS, which comes as no surprise considering that our test system’s GPU sports the same clock rates as the AVADirect machine.

DiRT Rally

We see much of the same phenomenon in the DiRT Rally benchmarks, where the Battle Box is able to upend our reference system by negligible margins at all tested resolutions. At 1080p, the Battle Box musters just an extra 2.98 FPS average thanks to the CPU overclock, but by the time you hit 4K, the lead is reduced to a trivial 0.01 FPS.

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V gets a significant double-digit average frame-rate boost from the increased CPU performance of the AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate at 1080p. Whereas our reference system could not quite reach the 60 FPS target most gamers covet, the Battle Box is able to exceed this and average 73.97 FPS thanks to a much higher minimum frame rate. It also is able to keep above 60 FPS at 1440p. Only at 4K does the Battle Box fall to striking distance of our test rig, but it is still able to net a little over 2 FPS more at 4K.

Hitman

The Hitman results parrot our previous game tests, with the AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate netting better average frame rates (accentuated by higher minimum frame rates) than our reference machine at all tested resolutions. However, the gains from the CPU overclock aren’t drastic, with only 2.33 FPS separating the competing systems at 1080p. At 4K, the lead is reduced to a not-meaningful 0.28 FPS.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider sees little improvement in performance from the Battle Box’s CPU overclock, with AVADirect’s beastly AMD-powered rig barely edging out our reference machine. Even at 1080p, where the CPU clock rate has a bigger potential to affect the average frame rate, the Battle Box can only muster 0.87 FPS more than the test rig. The Battle Box can provide excellent frame rates in this game at 1080p and 1440p, but it falls short of a playable 30 FPS average at 4K with the most demanding settings applied.

The Division

The AVADirect Battle Box Ultimate’s CPU clock advantage is slightly more visible in The Division, where it averages a little less than 4 FPS more than our test machine at 1080p and 1440p. However, the advantage is reduced to just 0.5 FPS at 4K, where the identically clocked GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards in each of the systems in the field become the bottleneck.

Middle Earth: Shadows of War

The Shadows of War benchmarks make a final declaration of victory for the Battle Box, with the AVADirect system besting our test rig by 1 FPS at all tested resolutions. Although this GPU-intensive test is usually a great tool to differentiate GPU performance, the CPU overclock of the Battle Box does play a minor role in the slight bump in performance for this particular game with the highest settings enabled.

