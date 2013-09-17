Bay Trail On The Desktop: Celeron J1750 Gets Benchmarked

Results: Productivity

FineReader is a well-threaded optical character recognition app that consistently rewards platforms with the highest core counts. In the Atom D2700's case, it stays pretty close to the Celeron J1750 because of its Hyper-Threading feature. The dual-core Celeron is still faster thanks to a higher clock rate and superior IPC. However, we'd be even more interested in the performance of a quad-core model.

In contrast, printing a PowerPoint document into a PDF only uses one core. Celeron J1750 isn't quite twice as fast as the quickest desktop-oriented Atom, but it comes pretty close.

Of course, if you're building in a form factor able to accommodate a 55 W CPU, the Ivy Bridge-based Celeron is a very attractive option. AMD uses Turbo Core technology and a higher 3 GHz base clock to get the most from its A4-4000, approaching the G1610. But the Richland architecture just doesn't have Ivy Bridge's per-clock performance.

Typically I'd throw Photoshop in with Adobe's other CS6 apps. However, those are far too taxing, and anyone buying a desktop with a 10 W SoC in it will (or at least should) know better than try editing video in Premiere. Very regularly, though, I need to pop into Photoshop to knock out images for our stories. The hardware I'm using at the time simply has to cope with this.

The CPU-oriented test, which employs four heavily threaded filters, yields the hierarchy we were expecting. Intel's Celeron G1610 finishes the workload in less than half of the time as Celeron J1750. In turn, though, our dual-core Bay Trail SoC completes its task more than two minutes faster than the Atom D2700.

Although it's not part of the Bay Trail tablet story, OpenCL support is part of the Celeron's 64-bit driver package, helping explain the almost 2x speed-up compared to Atom D2700 and its GeForce GT 520.